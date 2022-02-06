GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats won a pair of games over the weekend, keeping their perfect record intact.
Trimble defeated the Southern Tornadoes 64-43 in a Sunday afternoon Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game.
Trimble was also a 77-59 winner over Alexander on Saturday.
Both wins over the Spartans and the Tornadoes were inside William White Gymnasium.
Trimble improves to 17-0 overall and 10-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats slowly pulled away from Southern on Sunday, a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday but was postponed due to the weather.
Trimble led 17-10 after one quarter, 34-19 at halftime and 48-30 going to the fourth quarter.
Blake Guffey led Trimble in scoring with 25 points, making 11 of 21 shot attempts. He flirted with a triple-double, adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Tucker Dixon also hit double figures for Trimble with 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting. He also had six rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
Trimble had nine different players score at least a point. Bryce Downs had eight points and five rebounds. Tyler Weber scored seen points to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Austin Wisor also had seven points, adding five assists and three rebounds.
Clarence Jones had three points and a steal. William Freeborn had two points and two steals. Michael Clark and Cole Wright each made a free throw for a point.
Aiden Hill led Southern with 15 points, while Lincoln Rose had eight points. Cruz Brinager and Kodi Rife each scored six points.
Trimble began the weekend with Saturday night's 77-59 win over county rival Alexander.
Guffey poured home 32 points on 12 of 20 shooting in the win. It was another double-double as he had 12 rebounds and four assists.
Wisor had the hot hand as well, scoring 23 points as he made 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Wisor also had six rebounds and five assists.
Weber and Downs each had 11 points against Alexander. Downs had four rebounds and Weber had four assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Dixon had six assists in the win.
Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander with 22 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Jagger Cain added 15 points, making a pair of 3-pointers. Dylan Allison and Jace Ervin each scored six points, with Braydin McKee scoring four points and blocking four shots. Levi Thompson, Alex Norris and Zach Barnhouse each scored two points.
Alexander is 10-9 and travels to Vinton County on Tuesday.
Trimble's next game is at Federal Hocking on Friday.
