GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats continued their perfect start, winning a game against a county foe.
Trimble defeated Federal Hocking 68-46 on Thursday inside William White Gymnasium, improving to 6-0.
The Tomcats are also 4-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble had offensive balance against the Lancers, with 10 different players scoring points.
Jayne Six and Emily Young were the only Tomcats in double figures. Six had 14 points, making six 2-point field goals and both of her free throws.
Young added 11 points, making four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Jaylee Orsborne, Emily Calentine and Briana Orsborne all had nine points.
Jaylee Orsborne made a pair of 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of her free throws. Calentine made a trio of 3-pointers, while Briana Orsborne had four 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Laikyn Imler had two 2-point field goals and made both of her free throws for six points. Katelynn Coey scored four points, while Ashlynn Hardy, Lydia Beha and Kennedy Kittle each scored two points.
Trimble jumped ahead 18-10 after one quarter, extending the advantage to 35-12 going into halftime. The Tomcats led 48-21 going to the fourth quarter.
Federal Hocking fell to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the TVC-Hocking.
Alexis Smith led Federal Hocking with 20 points, making three 3-pointers in the game. She scored eight points in the opening quarter.
Ava Tolson added nine points for the Lancers, making three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Tiffany Allen added eight points, while Stella Gilcher scored five points. Addison Jackson and Larissa McDaniel each scored two points.
Federal Hocking hosts Caldwell on Saturday at 11 a.m. Trimble will travel to the University of Rio Grande on Saturday to face Portsmouth Notre Dame at 1:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.