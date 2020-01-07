BELPRE — The Trimble Tomcats earned the revenge they have sought since the end of last season. Now, they can finally set their sights on the program's biggest home game in nearly 15 years.
Trimble traveled to Belpre and defeated the Golden Eagles, 62-47, on Monday.
Trimble improves to 9-2 overall, and a perfect 7-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Belpre fell to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats lost a close 40-37 decision to Belpre during last season's Division IV sectional championship game. With Monday's win, Trimble was able to defeat the Golden Eagles in Belpre for a second year in a row in the regular season.
Trimble had three players hit double figures, led by Jayne Six. She scored 20 points, making seven 2-point field goals and 6 of 8 free throws.
She was followed closely by Emily Young, who scored 19 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. She also made three 2-point field goals.
Laikyn Imler added 14 points, making five 2-point field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.
Emily Calentine scored four points for Trimble, while Riley Campbell had three points and Briana Orsborne two points.
Keena Waderker led Belpre with 17 points. Kaitlyn Bush added 10 points and Kyanna Ray nine points.
The game was a matchup of top-ranked teams, according to the first Associated Press girls state basketball poll. Trimble came in ranked No. 16 in Division IV, while Belpre was ranked No. 17.
Next up for the Tomcats is a home date against the Waterford Wildcats, who lost earlier in the season at Belpre.
The Wildcats have won the last five TVC-Hocking titles outright. They have won at least a share of 14 of the last 15 league titles, with Trimble's last league title in girls' basketball coming in 2005.
