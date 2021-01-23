NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York's Ethan Gail made his return to the court, but the Trimble Tomcats were able to extend their winning streak.
The Tomcats won for the fifth time in a row — all coming in the last eight days — winning at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium 63-38 on Saturday.
The Tomcats are now 11-2 on the season.
Trimble senior Blake Guffey capped off a big week with another stellar performance. He posted a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds, adding five steals and two assists. He made nine of 10 from the free throw line.
Guffey is averaging 19.6 points per game during Trimble's five-game winning streak.
Austin Wisor also scored in double figures for Trimble, adding 16 points while grabbing four rebounds, two steals and handing out two assists.
Trimble slowly pulled away from Nelsonville-York, leading 13-8 after one quarter and 32-17 at halftime.
The Buckeyes won the third quarter 15-11 to trail 43-32 going to the fourth, but the Tomcats won the final frame 20-6.
Tucker Dixon added six points and two assists for Trimble. Clarence Jones had four points, six rebounds and two assists. Tyler Weber had five points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists. William Freeborn had three points, while Bryce Downs had two points.
Keagan Swope led Nelsonville-York (3-11) with 12 points and two steals. Braydin McKee added seven points and five rebounds. Trevor Morrissey scored six points, while Jakes Koska had five points and an assist. Trent Morrissey had five points and 11 rebounds.
Gail scored three points for N-Y, adding seven rebounds and an assist. It was his first action since injuring an ankle on Dec. 15.
Trimble travels to South Gallia on Tuesday, while Nelsonville-York hosts Athens.
