Trimble assistant girls basketball coach Jason Richards wasn’t able to contain his excitement as he came out of the locker room after Saturday’s tournament triumph over New Boston.
“That’s a win in the district tournament!” Richards exclaimed, as he made his way back to the court to celebrate with the Tomcat faithful.
Meanwhile at Federal Hocking High School, boys basketball coach Jonathan Thompson has been on top of the world after winning an outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title.
“Pure joy right now,” Thompson said after clinching the crown on Feb. 14. “I’m proud of these young men. They worked their butts off.”
Athens County has been home to two of the best turnaround stories, not only in the Southeast District, but perhaps across the entire state.
Two years ago, the Tomcats were down and out on the girls’ basketball court. The team — led by brothers Joe and Jason Richards — started the year with a thin roster, then injuries hit hard.
After finishing a game with only three players — and long-term injuries suffered to key players on the roster — the decision was made to shut down the season after nine games.
Trimble lost eight of the nine games played, and head coach Joe Richards has said numerous times this season that it was the toughest time in his coaching career. By the time the district tournament rolled around two years ago, the Tomcats had long been into their off-season planning.
On the boy’ side, the Lancers never had to cancel a hoops’ season, but their situation wasn’t much better three years ago.
Federal Hocking had to find a new coach shortly before the 2016-17 season, then never found its footing. The Lancers went 0-23, and all of the losses came by double figures.
The following season saw improvement, as a 28-game losing streak ended, but a 2-21 final record showed that the Lancers still had plenty of work to do.
Fast forward two years later, and the Tomcats and Lancers have proven that dreams can come true in high school sports, turnarounds can happen with hard work and the right group of coaches and athletes.
The Tomcats made their turnaround with the Richards brothers remaining on the scene, completely dedicated to erasing the painful memories of the unfinished season.
While there was plenty of darkness two years ago, Trimble’s eighth graders allowed Richards to see light at the end of the tunnel.
The group rolled the competition in the junior high ranks, rarely having any close games, let alone ever losing.
Trimble’s turnaround started when those eighth graders became freshmen for the 2018-19 season. The Tomcats started four ninth graders to go with a lone senior, and the potential of the group became evident.
Trimble won nine games last year, coming a possession away from winning a sectional title in a close defeat to Belpre. The Tomcats were on the rise.
Elsewhere in the county, the Lancers started to plant their seeds of a comeback with Thompson, their first-year coach.
Federal Hocking only went 6-18, but had a pair of upset wins over Eastern, as well as close losses to TVC-Hocking powers Trimble and Waterford. The Lancers then broke through for the program’s first tournament win since 2008 and followed that up by leading No. 1 Coal Grove at halftime before eventually falling in a sectional final.
There was nothing fancy in the Lancers change of fortunes, they simply strung together a pair of classes who stuck with the program and put in the work necessary.
The 2019-20 Federal Hocking team has a roster of seven seniors and six juniors, most of whom have played tougher the last three seasons.
The Tomcats and Lancers were poised for big things, but it would have been hard to predict just how drastic the turnarounds would be.
Trimble had announced itself as a contender when it started 9-0 in league games, also defeating the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes in a December game. The breakthrough marked the first win over its county rivals in nearly nine years.
The Tomcats continued to win, earning a mammoth victory at Berne Union — the only regular season defeat for the Rockets — before ending a 27-game losing streak to usual league champion Waterford in early January.
Trimble was well on its way as the team to beat in the TVC-Hocking.
For the Lancers, they had to recover from an early January loss to the Tomcats, who were the two-time defending league champions on the boys’ side.
Instead of folding after that defeat, the Lancers instead took off. They never lost another league game, culminating with a 69-67 win in the rematch with Trimble in front of a packed house at McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking won its final 10 league games, going 15-1 in the TVC-Hocking and 18-4 overall.
The program that once lost 20 TVC-Hocking games in a row and 52 out of 54 overall from December of 2016 to January of 2019 was now cutting down the nets as league champs.
The Tomcats completed their run to the league title with a home win over Belpre, then capped off a 14-2 TVC-Hocking record by beating Waterford for the second time.
A roster that doesn’t have a single junior or senior on it has since won a pair of tournament games, taking the program’s first sectional title since 2010 and first district tournament win since 2006. Trimble now has 19 wins to its credit.
The Tomcats and Lancers hope more is yet to come.
Trimble will play in the district finals on Thursday against Peebles. The Tomcats’ only district titles in program history came in a run of three straight from 2004 through 2006. That came with Jennifer Grandy leading the way — still the eighth all-time leading scorer in Ohio girls’ history with 2,581 points.
The Lancers begin their tournament run on Wednesday, playing Waterford in a Division IV sectional final at Wellston High School. Federal Hocking beat Waterford 148-97 in two meetings this year.
The Lancers will try to win their first sectional title since 2007, when Joe Butcher was coaching the program. Federal Hocking has won six sectional titles in program history, but only three since 1971.
After reaching the lowest of lows, the Tomcats and Lancers are now rewriting program history.
It’s proof that anything is possible in the cycles of high school sports, that worst-to-first turnarounds can happen.
The Trimble girls and the Federal Hocking boys are living proof of that. After years of looking up at the competition, the Tomcats and Lancers now stand tall as champions.
Kevin Wiseman is the sports editor at The Athens Messenger. Send him an email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.