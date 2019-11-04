The Trimble Tomcats made their 10-0 regular season official last Friday, thanks to a 79-0 win at Wahama.
On Sunday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association officially announced the Tomcats' first playoff opponent.
Trimble will face another 10-0 team in a first-round matchup in Division VI, Region 21. Trimble will host Salineville Southern Local on Friday at 7 p.m. inside Glouster Memorial Stadium.
The Tomcats received a No. 4 seed in the region, while Southern is the No. 5 seed.
The top eight teams in each region qualified for the playoffs, while the top four earned home playoff games.
Trimble's matchup against Southern is the only first-round game across all divisions that features 10-0 teams squaring off against each other. There were 28 teams in the state of Ohio that went 10-0 in the regular season.
The two schools have contrasting playoff history. Trimble is in the postseason for the 16th time, including the 10th season in a row.
Southern will make just its third trip to the playoffs — the other two coming in 2010 and 2018 — and will be looking for its first-ever playoff win.
Trimble has a winning record all-time in the postseason — thanks to winning at least one playoff game in seven consecutive seasons — going 17-15. The Tomcats have three regional titles (2013, 2014, 2018) including appearing in the state championship game in '13 and '17.
The Tomcats, of course, will be competing in Division VI instead of Division VII this postseason.
The other games in Region 21 include No. 8 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at No. 1 New Middletown Sprinfield (10-0), No. 7 Brookfield (8-2) at No. 2 Mogadore (9-1) and No. 6 Dalton (9-1) at No. 3 Beverly Fort Frye (10-0).
The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (7-3) missed the playoffs by the slimmest of margins, finishing ninth in Region 21. Eight-seed Western Reserve finished with a playoff rating of 15.2, while Nelsonville-York was right behind at 15.15.
The Tomcats were champions in Division VII, Region 27 a season ago. A new champion will emerge from that region this year, and a pair of Tri-Valley Conference teams are in the playoff field.
Waterford (8-2) earned a home game as a No. 4 seed, while Eastern (8-2) made the playoffs as a No. 7 seed.
Eastern clinched its playoff spot thanks to a 63-6 rout of Southern last Saturday in the regular season finale. The Eagles had to win the game to keep their season alive, and they left no doubt about it, leading 45-6 at halftime.
The Eagles are in the playoffs for the third time in school history, and the first time since 2001. It ties Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (Division V) for the longest playoff droughts snapped across the state.
Eastern will travel to No. 2 Newark Catholic on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Green Wave are in the tournament for the 36th time in school history, which is the most appearance in OHSAA history.
The Green Wave are making their first playoff trip since 2016. While Eastern will look for its first-ever playoff win, Newark Catholic's 72 playoff wins are tie with Cleveland St. Ignatius for third all-time. Newark Catholic has played in 14 state championship games, winning eight titles.
Waterford will host Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats are in the playoffs for the fifth time in program history, but the fourth year in a row. They have a 3-4 playoff record.
Shenandoah is in the playoffs for the fifth time, having gone 4-4 in its previous playoff appearances.
The other region 27 games feature No. 8 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (8-2) traveling to No. 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1) and No. 6 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) traveling to No. 3 Shadyside (7-3).
The Wellston Golden Rockets were the only TVC-Ohio team to make the postseason, despite losing two of their final three regular season games.
Wellston lost to Vinton County, 20-0, last Friday but found out that it still had the playoff points needed to qualify. Wellston (7-3) finished No. 8 in Division V, Region 19 and will travel to No. 1 Ironton (9-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Rockets will face a challenge in the Tigers, who have dismantled playoff teams Gallia Academy (52-0) and Portsmouth (48-7) the last two weeks.
Wellston is in the playoffs for the third time, and first since 2006. The Rockets will search for their first playoff win, while Ironton is in the playoffs for the 35th time. The Tigers have a playoff record of 45-32.
The seventh and final OHSAA computer ratings were also released on Sunday.
Complete rankings can be found at the OHSAA’s website, ohsaa.org. Below are regions of local interest.
Division II, Region 8: 1. Cin. LaSalle (8-2) 34.5833, 2. Cin. Turpin (10-0) 32.35, 3. Harrison (9-1) 30.85, 4. Xenia (9-1) 27.15, 5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (10-0) 26.25, 6. Canal Winchester (9-1) 25.9, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (8-2) 25.5611, 8. Morrow Little Miami (8-2) 24.85, 9. Cin. Winton Woods (6-3) 24.3889, 10. Cin. Anderson (7-3) 21.7, 11. Oxford Talawanda (7-3) 18.4, 12. Ashville Teays Valley (7-3) 16.65, 16. Logan (4-6) 9.25.
Division III, Region 11: 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (9-1) 33.7214, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (10-0) 31.2606, 3. Jackson (10-0) 28.2, 4. Granville (9-1) 22.2, 5. Zanesville (7-3) 20.5667, 6. Cols. Centennial (9-1) 20.35, 7. Thornville Sheridan (8-2) 19.85, 8. London (7-2) 19.1667, 9. Bellbrook (8-2) 18.85, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-3) 16.65, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-3) 16.4768, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (6-4) 15.3, 16. Athens (5-5) 11.1384.
Division IV, Region 15: 1. Newark Licking Valley (10-0) 28.45, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-1) 24.65, 3. Waverly (8-2) 21.6, 4. New Concord John Glenn (8-2) 20.35, 5. St. Clairsville (8-2) 20.0745, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (9-1) 18.3768, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2) 16.4, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-3) 15.15, 9. Heath (8-2) 14.8, 10. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-5) 12.1, 11. Cambridge (6-4) 11.4, 12. Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) 11.2, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-5) 9.25.
Division V, Region 19: 1. Ironton (9-1) 25.9, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (10-0) 22.25, 3. Wheelersburg (7-3) 22.15, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2) 18.15, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-3) 17.0369, 6. Minford (7-3) 14.7, 7. Portsmouth (8-2) 14.15, 8. Wellston (7-3) 13.8, 9. Oak Hill (5-5) 12.15, 10. Proctorville Fairland (6-4) 11.4889, 11. Chesapeake (4-6) 8.35, 12. Johnstown-Monroe (5-5) 8.3, 16. Albany Alexander (4-6) 4.6, 19. Pomeroy Meigs (2-8) 3.8, 22. Bidwell River Valley (2-8) 2.1
Division VI, Region 21: 1. New Middletown Springfield (10-0) 26.2, 2. Mogadore (9-1) 25.05, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (10-0) 24.0031, 4. Glouster Trimble (10-0) 23.851, 5. Salineville Southern (10-0) 18.75, 6. Dalton (9-1) 18.2, 7. Brookfield (8-2) 17, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) 15.2, 9. Nelsonville-York (7-3) 15.15, 10. Columbiana (7-3) 14.3, 11. Lore City Buckeye Trail (7-3) 10.8, 12. East Canton (4-6) 8.2677, 13. Belpre (5-5) 7.5633.
Division VII, Region 27: 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (9-1) 20.45, 2. Newark Cath. (7-3) 15.95, 3. Shadyside (7-3) 15.0696, 4. Waterford (8-2) 14.5464, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-2) 14.2222, 6. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-1) 12.0129, 7. Reedsville Eastern (8-2) 11.7235, 8. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (8-2) 11.5613, 9. Hannibal River (6-4) 9.7247, 10. New Matamoras Frontier (7-3) 9.4057, 11. Racine Southern (5-5) 5.6629, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-5) 5.5342, 17. Corning Miller (4-6) 3.6026, 22. Crown City South Gallia (1-9) 0.7571
