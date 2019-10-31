GLOUSTER — The Tomcats are four quarters away from, well, a lot.
Trimble (9-0, 7-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) wraps up the regular season on Friday night with a 7:30 p.m. start at Wahama (3-5, 3-4 TVC) in Mason, W.Va.
The Tomcats will be gunning for their first 10-0 regular season since 2014. Trimble already knows it has made the playoffs in Division VI, Region 21, and even knows already that it will host a game at Glouster Memorial Stadium in Week 11. The ‘Cats can still finish as high as No. 2 in the region with another win and some favorable results elsewhere.
But the Tomcats will have something else in mind when they face the White Falcons, in Wahama’s final game as a member of the TVC-Hocking. Trimble will be going for the clean sweep.
Trimble is undefeated, and hasn’t been scored on, in league play this season. That feat has never happened before in the TVC Hocking. The Tomcats, who have allowed just six points all season, can shut out the entire league if they hold the Falcons to nil on the scoreboard on Friday night.
During the run of shutouts — Trimble has allowed points in just two games during its 14-game regular-season winning streak — long-time head coach Phil Faires has consistently said getting a zero on the scoreboard isn’t really the goal in any particular week.
Faires said even he has no hopes of not making it a talking point this week however. His players are fully aware that no team has shut out the entire league during a season.
“Oh, I think it’s a goal now for sure,” Faires said, after Trimble posted the most lopsided win in program history with a 76-0 win over Southern last week. “I think these guys are going to go into that last game looking for it.”
Suffocating defense
In truth, the Tomcat players are always looking for the shutout. And they’ve found their quarry most of the time in that pursuit.
Before 2019, the most points Trimble had allowed in a single regular season was the 33 surrendered in 2013. Trimble gave up 40 points in the regular season in 2018.
This year that number is six. Only Worthington Christian dented the scoreboard so far against Trimble, and the Tomcats have not trailed at any point this season.
For the season, Trimble’s defense has scored five touchdowns. The offense has posted 369 points. The Tomcats haven’t scored fewer than 34 points in any game in 2019.
Fueled by the defense, it’s as dominating a regular-season as the Tomcats have ever seen. And there’s just four quarters left of it.
“We’re just so intense. We don’t want them to get a yard. Catch a five-yard pass. We don’t want them to get a first down,” said senior middle linebacker Sawyer Koons, the fulcrum around which the defense works.
“Our goal is to stop them in everything they try to do.”
Trimble has posted seven shutouts this season, and it could be eight if you add in a 1-0 forfeit win over Federal Hocking. Technically, that’s already a regular-season record for Trimble, which had seven shutouts in the regular season in both 2013 and 2018. Last year, Trimble finished with nine total shutouts, the school record. The state record for shutouts in a season is 10, accomplished by five teams and most recently by Liberty-Benton in 2008.
Trimble could get its eighth (or ninth?) shutout of the season on Friday at Wahama. The White Falcons have scored more than three touchdowns in just one game this season — 48-24 over Federal Hocking. Wahama was rail-roaded, 58-22, by Southern early this season; the Tornadoes were the 76-0 victims last week in Glouster.
The Tomcats expected to be good this season, perhaps great. Instead, they’ve been nearly perfect.
“Like everyone on the team gets along. That makes the game a lot more fun. Everyone treats each other good. You have fun together,” said senior quarterback/safety Cameron Kittle. “With the success we’ve had, it just adds to that.”
Postseason lookahead
The top four seeds in Division VI, Region 21 have already been locked up. New Middleton Springfield (9-0), Fort Frye (9-0), Mogadore (8-1) and Trimble (9-0) will be the top four seeds, and host first-round games. The exact order of the seeding won’t be finalized, or made official, until after play this weekend.
In addition, current No. 5 seed Dalton (8-1) is already guaranteed a spot in the eight-team bracket. That leaves five teams — Salinesville Southern (9-0), Columbiana (6-3), Brookfield (7-2), Western Reserve (7-2) and Nelsonville-York (6-3) — in contention for the final three spots.
Southern and Brookfield will be in with wins. Columbiana, Western Reserve and N-Y need to win, and hope for a loss or two among the others in order to crash the party.
Stat pack
— Senior Conner Wright has hit 100 or more rushing yards in 20 of his last 23 games played. He’s sitting on 1,356 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns with one game to play, and should be a shoo-in for TVC Hocking Offensive Player of the year.
— Kittle has completed 68.6 percent of his passes this season for 790 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. His 602 rushing yards and nine touchdowns rank second behind Wright.
— DE Ian Joyce leads the Trimble defense with 16.0 TFLs and 13 sacks this season. He’s also forced five fumbles and recovered four.
