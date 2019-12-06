GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats have enjoyed a good opening week to their 2019-20 hoops' season.
The Tomcats are 2-0 — both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division — after a 55-38 victory over the Federal Hocking Lancers.
Thursday's win came inside Bill White Gymnasium.
Trimble led throughout against the Lancers, leading 20-11 after one quarter and 32-16 by halftime. The lead was 41-29 going to the fourth.
The Tomcats had balanced scoring in the win. Emily Young led the way with 19 points, making three 3-pointers. Young set the tone, spring nine points in the opening quarter.
Jayne Six followed with 13 points for Trimble, scoring eight in the first half.
Briana Orsborne and Emily Calentine each scored seven points for the Tomcats. All of Calentine's points came in the first half.
Laikyn Imler added five points for Trimble — making 3 of 4 from the foul line — while Sophia Ives added four points.
Page Tolson led Federal Hocking (1-2 overall, 1-1 TVC-Hocking) with 20 points. She made 7 of 9 from the foul line, scoring nine points in the final quarter.
The Tomcats were able to limit the rest of the Lancers, however. Ava Tate scored five points, while Tiffany Allen and Alexis Smith each scored four points. Emma Beha had three points, and Lydia Beha two points.
Trimble will travel to South Webster on Wednesday for a non-league title.
Federal Hocking, after playing the Spartans in Alexander on Saturday, will host Waterford on Monday.
Trimble 55, Federal Hocking 38
Federal Hocking;11;5;13;9;—;38
Trimble;20;12;9;14;—;55
FEDERAL HOCKING 38 (1-2, 1-1 TVC-Hocking)
Tiffany Allen 2 0-0 4, McKynlee Baker 0 0-0 0, Abby Householder 0 0-0 0, Alexis Smith 1 2-2 4, Ava Tate 1 2-2 5, Kylie Tabler 0 0-2 0, Courtney Clark 0 0-0 0, Pagie Tolson 6 7-9 20, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Richards 0 0-0 0, Emma Beha 1 1-3 3; TOTALS 12 12-16 38; 3-point field goals: 2 (Tate, Tolson 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 55 (2-0, 2-0 TVC-Hocking)
Grace Adkins 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Laikyn Imler 1 3-4 5, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Madeline Yaska 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 3 0-0 7, Emily Young 8 0-3 19, Sophia Ives 2 0-0 4, Jayne Six 5 3-6 13; TOTALS 22 6-13 55; 3-point field goals: 5 (Young 3, Calentine, Orsborne 1 apiece)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.