GLOUSTER — A season with high expectations got off to a nearly flawless start.
The Trimble Tomcats put five players in double figures, steamrolling to a 66-23 win over the Southern Tornadoes in Wednesday's season opener inside William White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats are led by five seniors who are all entering their fourth season of varsity basketball. Trimble's starting lineup has been the same for the last three seasons. You would be hard pressed to find a team with more experience than the Tomcats will have this year.
"I put little quotes up (in the locker room), 'one day at a time,'" Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "We know that we have expectations. I told them, I want to be playing basketball in March. This town, we have expectations."
A journey the Tomcats hope takes them to March began with the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division win over Southern (0-2, 0-1 TVC-Hocking)
Trimble scored the first four points of the game and never lost that lead.
It was familiar faces filling up the stat sheet. Point guard Laikyn Imler had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Center Jayne Six also scored 14 points, adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Briana Orsborne and Emily Young followed with 13 points and four assists apiece. Young had six rebounds, Orsborne five rebounds.
That quartet of seniors are all four-year starters for Richards.
"We've got four, five, six players that can put it in the basketball hoop," Richards said. "We got a lot of easy ones in transition. We executed our offense real well in the first quarter."
Southern was able to stay within 13-8 of the Tomcats after six consecutive points by Kelly Shaver.
That's when the Tomcats found another gear, scoring the final nine points of the first quarter to lead 22-8 after consecutive baskets from Six.
The Tomcats went on a 27-5 run to lead 40-13 late in the second quarter on an Imler basket.
The opener came less than three weeks after Trimble's volleyball season ended in the regional tournament.
The Tomcats have eight players on the roster that were part of that volleyball run, but their overall numbers helped the group hit the ground running once volleyball season came to an end.
"We did what we wanted to do today," Richards said. "We've been pretty hard on them. We've only had a couple weeks with everybody. Our numbers are great. We've had 20. So even without the eight volleyballers, we could still have a full practice."
The Tomcats' high number of players could lead to more depth. Trimble's senior-laden lineup, with Riley Campbell also returning as a starter, is a fixture, but they had good minutes from their bench against Southern.
Junior Lydia Beha and senior Sophia Ives were the first players off the bench.
Richards said that Beha has been strong in practices. Her older sister, Emma, was Trimble's lone loss to graduation last year, but the younger Beha is ready to step into her older sister's role.
"Lydia Beha has been fantastic in practice," Richards said. "She's definitely stuck out. We were real close to her starting tonight, but we told her she was going to be the first person off the bench. She can help us."
Junior Emily Calentine is also back, as she has been one of the first players off the bench since her freshman year.
Sophomore Katelynn Coey is also ready to contribute this season. She had a breakout year on the volleyball court and was part of Trimble's JV basketball team last winter.
"I think that athleticism can help us," Richards said.
Freshman Jaylee Orsborne, Briana's younger sister, made a splash in her varsity debut on Wednesday. She scored 10 points off the bench, giving the Tomcats a fifth player in double figures.
"Jaylee Orsborne had a tremendous summer," Richards said. "Struggled in practice a little bit, but now that the game lights are on, it's good to see her out there. Ten points in a matter of minutes. I think she can help us too."
The Tomcats were also able to implement an OHSAA rule change in the opener. A running clock will be used in the regular season once a lead reaches 35 points. The clock will continue to run unless the lead dips below 30 points.
Trimble reached the running clock with a 50-15 lead after Briana Orsborne's field goal with 5:40 left in the third quarter.
The Tomcats held Southern to 11 of 40 shooting (27.5 percent) with 26 turnovers.
"Defensively, I've put in a new drill everyday on transition defense because I feel like our man-to-man is our strong suit," Richards said. "So if we don't let teams score in transition, I like our chances. I thought it was a good way to start the year."
The Tomcats will be back on the court on Monday, hosting Alexander.
Trimble is coming off an 18-5 season a year ago. The Tomcats have reached the Division IV district finals in each of the last two seasons, and aim to break through that round.
However, Richards doesn't want the Tomcats getting ahead of themselves. They know what the goals are by the end of the season, but Richards said it's important to focus on the task at hand each day. It might be a sports cliche, but it's how Trimble is attacking the season, one day at a time.
"We're shifting everything we have into Alexander Monday night," Richards said. "After the Alexander game, we'll put everything into Belpre on Thursday night. We have the expectations, but it's one group. Listen to what we're doing at practice and get ready for the next team. Try to simplify things as much as possible."
Trimble 66, Southern 23
Southern;8;7;2;6;—;23
Trimble;22;20;16;8;—;66
SOUTHERN 23 (0-2, 0-1 TVC-Hocking)
Kelly Shaver 3 0-0 6, Kayla Evans 3 1-2 7, Timberlyn Templeton 2 0-0 4, Kass Chaney 2 0-2 4, Lily Allen 0 0-0 0, Lauren Smith 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Roderus 0 0-0 0, Cali O'Brien 0 0-0 0, Michelle Adkins 1 0-0 2, Kinlee Thomas 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 11 1-4 23; 3-point field goals: 0
TRIMBLE 66 (1-0, 1-0 TVC-Hocking)
Laikyn Imler 6 1-2 14, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Briana Orsborne 6 0-0 13, Emily Young 6 1-3 13, Jayne Six 5 4-5 14, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Katelynn Coey 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Orsborne 4 1-1 10, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Madaline Yuska 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 28 7-13 66; 3-point field goals: 3 (Imler, Briana Orsborne, Jaylee Orsborne 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Southern 11-40 (.275), 3-point field goals 0-7 (.000); Trimble 28-59 (.475), 3-point field goals 3-8 (.375); Free throws — Southern 1-4 (.250), Trimble 7-13 (.538); Rebounds — Southern 23 (Evans 7), Trimble 39 (Six 7); Assists — Southern 3 (Shaver 2), Trimble 15 (Briana Orsborne, Young 4 apiece); Blocks — Southern 1 (Allen 1), Trimble 3 (Six, Briana Orsborne, Jaylee Orsborne 1 apiece); Turnovers — Southern 26, Trimble 14; Steals — Southern 9 (Evans 3), Trimble 12 (Imler, Briana Orsborne, Six, Ives 2 apiece); Team fouls — Southern 11, Trimble 9; JV game — Trimble 16, Southern 13 (2 quarters).
