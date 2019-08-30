STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers hosted the Trimble Tomcats on Thursday night in the first conference game for both teams. The Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division rivals split last year’s two-game series.
For Trimble, it was the first game on the season. The Tomcats came away with a three-set sweep by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22. Freshman setter Jacie Orsborne led the way all game, tallying 19 assists. Orsborne finished the game with three kills as well.
Erica North, the third-year Trimble head coach, had high praise for the 5’10 freshman.
“She stepped up and was doing super well moving the ball and making sure that she was getting it to the right hitters at the right time,” she said.
Three sophomore hitters had a solid game above the net for the Tomcats. Laikyn Imler and Adelynn Stevens finished the game with eight kills while Riley Campbell put up 12.
“My hitters really focused on where they needed to go, and they were putting the ball down hard. It was fantastic,” said North.
Campbell and Stevens got it done at the service line as well, tallying three and two aces respectively. The two sophomores both had back-to-back aces in the third and final set.
Trimble is a young squad consisting only three seniors and one junior. There are eight sophomores and three freshmen on the roster.
There were many service errors, lifts, and net violations throughout the course of the game for both teams, though that is to be expected this early in the season. Time will work out some of the early-season issues nearly all teams face.
North says there are things to work on in practice before the game against Wahama on Tuesday.
“This is our first game on the season and coming out after a rival who’s on game number four is always a tough challenge. I want to make sure we’re maintaining that cohesiveness as a team and that we’re communicating a little better than we did tonight. All around, I was really pleased.”
Last year’s Trimble team went 16-8 overall with a 12-4 conference record. North believes the 2019 Tomcats can have similar success.
“We’ve got a lot of talent again this year. I think we’re going to do some great things.”
Federal Hocking drops to 1-4 on the season after Thursday night’s loss.
Senior Jordan Knapp finished the game with five kills and two assists. Another senior, Chloe McCune, set the ball well all game and tallied seven assists.
Like Trimble, the Lancers managed five aces in the contest, all coming from seniors. McCune and middle hitter Alisa Arrington both had one ace while libero Abby Jackson had three.
Both teams struggled with serving errors. First-year Federal Hocking head coach Susan Bond acknowledged the errors after the game.
“We’ve got to serve better. We’ve got to make better choices,” she said.
Bond is looking for the right game plan in the early season. There have been some bumps in the road thus far.
“I completely changed the rotation. It’s going to get better. We’ve got tweaks to make. A freshman started tonight who’s been playing JV and hasn’t played any on the varsity court. I have two kids sick. We’ll get there. We just can’t give up.”
Outside hitter MaKayla Bowen had six kills. Bond says the senior is the one to look to in difficult stretches.
“MaKayla Bowen is our go-to. She’s 100 percent all the time. She’s the one that touched the ball the most. She’s the emotional and physical leader of the team. She’s the one that everybody should be watching.”
Last year, Federal Hocking finished the season with a 12-12 overall record and a 9-7 in-conference record.
Federal Hocking will travel to Nelsonville-York to take on the Buckeyes at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Trimble hosts Wahama on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
