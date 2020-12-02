CHILLICOTHE — The Trimble Tomcats faced a road challenge in their season opener.
The Trimble girls' basketball team earned a non-league win at Southeastern High School, 55-46, on Tuesday.
The Tomcats start the season 1-0 after pulling away from a halftime tie.
Trimble enters the season with high expectations after winning the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title and advancing to the Division IV district finals a year ago. The Tomcats bring back their entire starting lineup, most of which are now three-year starters as juniors.
Trimble led Southeastern 16-12 after one quarter, but the game was tied 25-25 at halftime.
The Tomcats slowly pulled away in the second half, leading 38-35 going to the fourth, then winning the final quarter 17-11.
Trimble received scoring from eight different players in the win. Briana Orsborne led the way with 16 points, making a pair of 3-pointers. She scored eight points in each half.
Emily Young also hit double figures for Trimble, scoring 11 points. She scored eight points in the second half.
Jayne Six tallied nine points for Trimble, making 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
Laikyn Imler added eight points for the Tomcats, making four 2-point field goals. She scored six points in the first half.
Sophia Ives added four points for Trimble, while Emily Calentine made a fourth-quarter 3-pointer for her three points. Riley Campbell and Emma Beha each tallied two points.
Trimble made four 3-pointers in the win, also sinking 9 of 10 free throw attempts.
It was enough to top Southeastern's Macie Graves. She made six 3-pointers, scoring 21 points.
Cidney Huff and Audrey Scott each scored seven points for the Panthers, who made eight 3-pointers overall.
Trimble will have its home and league opener on Thursday against the South Gallia Rebels.
Trimble 55, Southeastern 46
Trimble;16;9;13;17;—;55
Southeastern;12;13;10;11;—;46
TRIMBLE 55 (1-0)
Emma Beha 1 0-0 2, Emily Calentine 1 0-0 3, Laikyn Imler 4 0-0 8, Riley Campbell 0 2-2 2, Briana Orsborne 6 2-2 16, Emily Young 5 0-0 11, Sophia Ives 2 0-0 4, Jayne Six 2 5-6 9; TOTALS 21 9-10 55; 3-point field goals: 4 (Orsborne 2, Young, Calentine 1 apiece)
SOUTHEASTERN 46 (0-1)
Sierra Mitten 1 0-0 2, Grace Wireman 1 0-0 3, Gabby Pernell 1 0-0 3, Audrey Scott 2 3-4 7, Cidney Huff 2 2-5 7, Alexis Bailes 0 3-4 3, Reagan Ruby 0 0-0 0, Macie Graves 7 1-2 21; TOTALS 14 9-15 46; 3-point field goals: 8 (Graves 6, Wireman, Pernell 1 apiece)
