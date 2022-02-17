GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats are sectional champions for the third season in a row.
The No. 1 Tomcats rolled to a 57-24 win over No. 16 Southern on Wednesday in a Division IV sectional final.
Trimble improved to 19-4 after beating Southern for the third time this season.
The Tomcats led 17-9 after one quarter and opened up a 35-13 lead by halftime. The advantage was 53-22 going to the fourth.
Trimble received scoring from seven different players, led by Jayne Six. She had 17 points, making eight 2-point field goals and a free throw. She scored 11 points in the first half.
Emily Young followed with 15 points, making six 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. Briana Orsborne also hit double figures with 14 points, making five 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Laikyn Imler added six points, with a pair of 2-point field goals and two free throws.
Sophia Ives and Lydia Beha each scored two points, while Jaylee Orsborne had a point.
Kelly Shaver and Timberlyn Templeton each scored six points for Southern, while Kayla Evans added five points. Michelle Adkins scored three points, with Lauren Smith and Kinlee Thomas each scoring two points.
Trimble advances to the Division IV district semifinals on Saturday at Piketon High School. The Tomcats will face No. 8 Symmes Valley, which was a 51-42 winner over Western on Wednesday.
