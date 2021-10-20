GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats are looking for a long tournament run, but they made quick work of their opening opponent.
The Tomcats cruised to a 3-0 sweep, 25-3, 25-11, 25-12, against South Gallia in a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday at William White Gymnasium.
The No. 2 seeded Tomcats improved to 21-2 in winning a sectional championship.
Trimble defeated the No. 15 Rebels for the third time this season, with all three victories coming in three sets.
Laikyn Imler led Trimble with 13 kills and 10 digs, adding two aces and two blocks.
Riley Campbell added eight kills, six digs and three aces for Trimble, while Adelynn Stevens had three kills, three digs and an ace.
Jacie Orsborne handed out 27 assists to go with 13 aces, three digs and a block.
Katelyn Coey had three kills, While Faith Handley (one dig), Sophia Ives (two digs) and Ashlynn Hardy (one dig) all contributed defensively. Emma Orsborne also added a kill.
The Tomcats will attempt to defend the Southeast District title they won in 2020. They host a Division IV district semifinal against No. 7 Waterford on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats swept No. 10 Symmes Valley, 25-18 25-11, 25-21, on Wednesday.
Trimble beat Waterford twice in the regular season.
