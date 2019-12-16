MASON, W.Va. — The Trimble girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways on Saturday.
The Tomcats hit the road for an afternoon Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game, and came away with a 59-51 victory over the Wahama White Falcons.
The win moves Trimble to 4-1 overall, including 4-0 in TVC-Hocking games.
It was Wahama’s first loss of the season, as it falls to 3-1 both overall and in league contests.
Jayne Six led Trimble with 19 points, making nine 2-point field goals. Laikn Imler added 14 points.
Emily Young also hit double figures with 11 points, while Emily Calentine added seven points. Briana Orsborne scored six points and Sophia Ives two points for Trimble.
Bailee Bumgarner led the White Falcons with an 18-point game. Hannah Rose and Lauren Noble beach scored 13 points.
Trimble led 12-11 after one quarter, and 28-23 at halftime. Trimble led 38-34 going to the final quarter.
