GLOUSTER — The Federal Hocking Lancers have been one of the stories of the early season, a turnaround program that is gunning for the top spot in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Trimble Tomcats aren't quite ready to relinquish their spot on top of the TVC throne just yet, however.
Trimble won the first battle against the Lancers on Friday, earning a 59-52 win in front of a packed house inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats (6-1 overall, 5-1 TVC-Hocking) are tied for first place with the Lancers (6-2, 5-1 TVC-Hocking).
"It was a great atmosphere tonight, tremendous atmosphere," Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said. "I thought it was two really good clubs, I really did. Fed Hock's pretty good, in fact they're really good, but our Trimble kids have been in so many big games that they just know how to react to big games. I thought we reacted pretty well."
The Tomcats in fact never trailed after the first quarter, and led by 13 going to the fourth quarter.
Trimble's Blake Guffey and Brayden Weber again led the way.
Guffey had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, adding three steals and three assists.
Weber, Trimble's smooth senior, had 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting to go with three assists.
Tyler Weber added eight points while Cameron Kittle had nine rebounds and five assists.
It was the Lancers' first league loss of the season, but they went down swinging.
Federal Hocking trailed 53-43 after Kittle found Guffey for a three-point play with 3:42 remaining. It appeared all that was left was for Trimble to put the finishing touches on the big home win.
The Lancers mounted a comeback that nearly stole the win. They trailed 53-46 after Collin Jarvis scored on a shot in the lane.
Federal Hocking then drilled a pair of huge 3-pointers. Ian Miller made a contested shot from the right corner — on a feed from Jarvis — to make it 53-49.
After Trimble missed the front end of a one-and-one, Jarvis then set up Nathaniel Massie for a left-corner 3.
Massie's shot swished through the net, a 9-0 Lancers' run trimming Trimble's lead to a single point — 53-52 — with still 1:30 on the clock.
The Tomcats were able to close the game out with free throws and defense. Sawyer Koons was fouled seconds after Massie's miss, as Lancers' guard Hunter Smith fouled out.
Koons calmly sank both free throws, giving a fist pump after he made the front end of the one-and-one. Trimble led 55-52.
Massie had a 3-pointer on the next possession that could have tied the game, but it missed. Guffey grabbed the rebound and made two more free throws for a 57-52 lead to essentially put it away with 49.5 seconds left.
Koons made two more free throws for good measure, with 35.8 seconds left, for the final margin.
Koons finished with six points, making all four of his free throws, and also hitting a clutch jumper earlier in the fourth quarter.
Trimble made 12 of 16 free throws in the win.
"I thought that Sawyer's foul shots were big," Caldwell said. "I thought Blake's foul shots were big too. We start practice every day by making four in a row. They have three minutes to get those four in a row.
"Everybody wants to come out and shoot 3s, look pretty shooting 3s. Foul shots win games. That's what they proved tonight."
Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson lamented the game's first three quarters. The Lancers battled back, but not before facing the 13-point deficit against Trimble's tough defense.
"Trimble outplayed us in every aspect of the game, from the tip," Thompson said. "No real adjustments, just the effort issue. I haven't had that all year. Disappointed with the boys in the way they gave me effort up until the last six minutes or so of the fourth quarter. We're a different team when we play with our effort."
The Lancers entered the game averaging 76.1 points per contest and had scored more than 71 points in all six of their wins.
Federal Hocking shot just 37.9 percent (22 for 58) from the field, including 20 percent (4 for 20) from 3-point range.
"I have to give hats off to Trimble," Thompson said. "They were ready to play and we weren't. They busted our butt. They played aggressive defense. Was exactly what I told the kids was coming. I know what you're going to get out of that team. We didn't play to the level we needed to play."
Brad Russell led the Lancers with 16 points and 10 rebounds on 8 of 12 shooting. He had a two-hand slam in the first half that provided Federal Hocking with a highlight play.
Massie finished with 10 points, while Jarvis had seven points and four assists. Smith had seven points.
The Lancers went 6 minutes and 51 seconds without a point in the first half, as Trimble's 12-0 run gave them a 22-12 lead. Trimble held the Lancers to five points in the second quarter, using pressure defense to disrupt Federal Hocking's attack and pushing the ball on offense whenever the opportunity presented itself.
"You have to make other clubs adjust to you instead of you adjusting to them," Caldwell said. "So we were deciding that we were going to transition as much as we possibly could. I thought that was very, very important. I thought that our defense for three quarters was outstanding."
The game can serve as a learning experience for the Lancers. It was undoubtedly the biggest atmosphere any of the current players had ever taken part in, and while Friday's result didn't go their way, there are plenty of big games left over the remainder of the season.
"Like I told them in the locker room, sometimes a loss can be a win," Thompson said. "It sucks to get a loss especially when you're fighting with Trimble for the top and that kind of thing. We keep telling the kids, all the talk on social media or whatever it might be, you haven't accomplished anything. We've got to work harder from this point on to come out of the locker room and play the basketball that we're capable of playing. We can't let a team dictate what we're trying to do, but we'll learn from it."
The Tomcats, who have won the last two TVC-Hocking titles and four of the last five, beat the Lancers for the 13th consecutive time. Caldwell said the experienced group didn't need any reminders about how important Friday's game was toward a potential TVC-Hocking three-peat.
"It was a big game, but not one time all week did we mention that," Caldwell said. "I honestly do believe the kids knew deep down inside how big a game it was, but we never really went out and said they're going to do this, and they're going to do this. We worked very hard on what we wanted to do.
"They were focused. They were ready to go. Proud of them."
Trimble 59, Federal Hocking 52
Federal Hocking;12;5;12;23;—;52
Trimble;14;11;17;17;—;59
FEDERAL HOCKING 52 (6-2, 5-1 TVC-Hocking)
Hunter Smith 3 0-0 7, Collin Jarvis 3 1-2 7, Nathaniel Massie 4 0-1 10, Elijah Lucas 2 1-2 5, Brad Russell 8 0-0 16, Wes Carpenter 1 2-2 4, Quinton Basim 0 0-0 0, Adam Douglas 0 0-0 0, Ian Miller 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 22 4-7 52; 3-point field goals: 4 (Massie 2, Smith, Miller 1 apiece)
TRIMBLE 59 (6-1, 5-1 TVC-Hocking)
Brayden Weber 8 0-0 17, Kyle Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Cameron Kittle 1 0-1 2, Blake Guffey 6 8-11 20, Sawyer Koons 1 4-4 6, Tyler Weber 4 0-0 8, Zach Guffey 1 0-0 2, Willam Freeborn 0 0-0 0, Austin Wisor 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 23 12-16 59; 3-point field goals: 1 (Brayden Weber 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 22-58 (.379), 3-point field goals 4-20 (.200); Trimble 23-54 (.425), 3-point field goals 1-7 (.142); Free throws — Federal Hocking 4-7 (.571), Trimble 12-16 (.750); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 36 (Russell 10), Trimble 37 (Blake Guffey 11); Assists — Federal Hocking 11 (Jarvis 4), Trimble 12 (Kittle 5); Blocks — Federal Hocking 3 (Russell 2), Trimble 2; Turnovers — Federal Hocking 16, Trimble 16; Steals — Federal Hocking 10 (Massie 4), Trimble 9 (Blake Guffey 3); Team fouls — Federal Hocking 17, Trimble 16; JV game — Trimble 40, Federal Hocking 40
