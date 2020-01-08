GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats enjoyed a big night on Tuesday.
Trimble shot 61 percent from the field, cruising to a 90-37 win over the Wahama White Falcons inside Bill White Gymnasium.
Trimble's sixth consecutive wins moves its record to 8-1 overall, and 6-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Tomcats made 36 of 59 shots from the field, including 30 of 48 2-point tries. They also drained 6 of 11 3-pointers.
Brayden Weber and Tyler Weber each finished with 20-point games. The duo combined to make 16 of 22 shots, as Brayden Weber made four 3-pointers. Each Weber had four steals, while Tyler Weber also had four assists.
Blake Guffey had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists for Trimble, which had 12 players make at least one field goal.
Cameron Kittle scored seven points to go with 10 assists and four steals. Austin Wisor and Sawyer Koons each scored five points, with Wisor handing out three assists.
Tucker Dixon had three points and three assists. Zach Guffey had three points, while William Freeborn, Nick Orona, Kyle Kennedy and Clarence Jones each finished with two points.
The Tomcats were ahead 28-5 after one quarter, and 45-10 by halftime. The lead grew to 69-18 going to the fourth quarter.
Wahama falls to 0-7 overall, and 0-6 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble will travel to Wellston on Friday.
