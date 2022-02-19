GLOUSTER — Blake Guffey has spent the last four years posting big numbers and victories inside William White Gymnasium.
The Trimble senior had one more dominant effort while helping the Tomcats to another tournament win.
No. 1 Trimble opened the postseason by winning a shootout against No. 16 Beaver Eastern 83-71 on Saturday afternoon in a Division IV sectional final.
"It was really nice," said Guffey, the program's all-time leading scorer. "The win is all that matters. I'm proud that we won. Still have to stay focused. It flew by really, but have to stay focused and keep moving on each and every week."
Eastern had no answer inside for Guffey, who scored 37 points on 13 of 19 shooting with 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
The Tomcats (20-1) advance to the district tournament for the ninth season in a row.
"It's really nice to move onto the next round," Guffey said. "We all prepare as good as possible during practices and it shows during the games every year. It's just nice to move on."
The Tomcats had a clear advantage in the post on Saturday. Not only did Guffey had a big game, but senior Bryce Downs added 17 points on 5 of 10 shooting with 10 rebounds.
"We kind of saw a couple films and we thought we could take advantage of some of the things that were inside," Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said.
Trimble also won the rebounding battle, 40-23, as Guffey nearly out-rebounded the Eagles by himself.
"I was telling someone earlier, you can tell the kids who lift weights and the kids that don't lift weights and our kids lift weights," Caldwell said.
Overall, it was a masterful offensive game for Trimble, which shot 60.8 percent (31 of 51) from the field with 22 assists.
Point guard Austin Wisor set the table with 11 points and eight assists. Tucker Dixon also had four points, six assists and four rebounds.
"Offensively, I thought we played very, very well," Caldwell said. "Very unselfish group by the number of assists they get. Proud to be a part of this group."
It was a game on contrasting styles, with Eastern (5-18) firing up long-distance shots all afternoon.
The Eagles were 15 of 44 from 3-point range, compared to 9 of 18 on 2-pointers.
"As soon as they get past half-court we said 'We're in their faces,'" Guffey said. "No matter what, they're going to shoot from wherever."
Neil Leist made six 3-pointers for Eastern, scoring 20 points. Isaac Richardson made four 3-pointers, scoring 14 points with seven rebounds and five assists. Brennen Slusher made three 3-pointers, scoring 11 points with four assists.
Point guard Lance Barnett added 11 points and two steals.
"We had worked in practice the last couple of days on getting out and defending the 3s," Caldwell said. "I really didn't think we did that bad a job defending, them. We left a couple open, but overall I thought I'll have to just give them credit. They shot the ball very well."
The Tomcats were in the rare position of looking to bounce back from a defeat after losing Tuesday to Federal Hocking on a buzzer-beating half-court shot.
"We had a practice the day after and we just re-grouped," Guffey said. "We said, 'That's not us, and we've got to come out and play with more intensity and play better.' I think we did tonight."
The Tomcats never trailed after the opening quarter, but the Eagles didn't go away thanks to their 3-point shooting.
Trimble enjoyed a cushion thanks to a 10-0 run to open the second quarter, leading 30-19 after Dixon founded Guffey on a fast-break.
The Tomcats constantly pushed the pace against Eastern, as Guffey said they made an effort to play more up-tempo.
"We're a better team when we run," he said. "We have to quit slowing it down. We have to go, go, go, and I think that helped a lot tonight."
Eastern was within 44-39 in the third quarter after a pair of baskets by Barnett, and then still pulled to within 49-43 after two more Barnett hoops.
The Tomcats went on a 15-4 run, opening up a 64-47 lead after Wisor's assist to Downs with 6:26 to play.
Trimble's largest lead came at 18 points, going ahead 72-54 after Dixon's assist to Wisor.
The Eagles got as close as down 10 points — 81-71 — after Leist's final 3-pointer, but time ran out and the Tomcats' season continued.
The Tomcats played without starting senior guard Tyler Weber, who missed the game with an injury. William Freeborn got the start, scoring five points. Michael Clark got minutes off the bench, scoring seven points.
"They got a lot of minutes and they did a very nice job," Caldwell said of the duo.
Trimble will face No. 9 Notre Dame, which won at No. 8 Waterford 61-56 on Friday.
The Division IV district semifinal will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wellston High School as the Tomcats continue their quest to try and win a third consecutive district championship.
"They're a very nice club," Caldwell said. "They're big. They have a nice guard out front. It's going to be a great matchup. We get one week to prepare. When we get the opportunity to prepare and this club knows what they're doing, we're pretty good."
Trimble 83, Eastern 71
Eastern;19;16;10;26;—;71
Trimble;20;24;14;25;—;83
EASTERN 71 (5-18)
Lance Barnett 5 1-1 11, Jace White 2 5-6 9, Neil Leist 7 0-0 20, Brennen Slusher 4 0-0 11, Isaac Richardson 4 2-2 14, Tucker Leist 2 0-0 6, Logan Salisbury 0 0-0 0, Teagan Werner 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 8-9 71; 3-point field goals: 15 (Neil Leist 6, Richardson 4, Slusher 3, Tucker Leist 2)
TRIMBLE 83 (20-1)
William Freeborn 2 0-0 5, Tucker Dixon 2 0-0 4, Blake Guffey 13 11-16 37, Austin Wisor 5 0-0 11, Bryce Downs 5 7-8 17, Michael Clark 3 0-0 7, Cole Wright 1 0-0 2, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 31 18-24 83; 3-point field goals: 3 (Freeborn, Wisor, Clark 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Eastern 24-62 (.387), 3-point field goals 15-44 (.341), Trimble 31-51 (.608), 3-point field goals 3-8 (.375); Free throws — Eastern 8-9 (.889), Trimble 18-24 (.750); Rebounds — Eastern 23 (Richardson 7), Trimble 40 (Guffey 17); Assists — Eastern 15 (Richardson 5), Trimble 22 (Wisor 8); Blocks — Eastern 5 (Salisbury 4), Trimble 2 (Dixon, Guffey 1 apiece); Turnovers — Eastern 15, Trimble 16; Steals — Eastern 8 (Richardson 3), Trimble 9 (Guffey 3); Team fouls — Eastern 20, Trimble 14.
