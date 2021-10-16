GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats are once again champions in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Tomcats defeated the Southern Tornadoes, 34-0, on Friday at a rainy Glouster Memorial Stadium.
The game was called in the third quarter due to lightning in the area.
The Tomcats are 6-2 overall, and 4-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble's contest with Eastern was previously canceled, and the Tomcats have no more league games scheduled, as they win their fourth league title in a row.
The league title is the 20th in program history for the Tomcats, including 16 since the Hocking Division was formed in 1993.
Trimble has also won 30 TVC-Hocking games in a row, and 22 of those wins have been shutouts.
The Tomcats gained 377 yards of offense in basically a half of football, holding the Tornadoes to seven yards.
Bryce Downs had 133 yards on eight carries, scoring two touchdowns.
Tabor Lackey completed 3 of 5 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, adding 101 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Blake Guffey had a 19-yard touchdown run, as well as catching two passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The Tomcats led 21-0 after one quarter. Guffey's 19-yard touchdown run opened the scoring with 7:55 left.
It was 14-0 after Downs' 20-yard run with 4:15 left in the opening quarter.
The lead grew to 21-0 on Lackey's 68-yard touchdown run.
Lackey's 80-yard touchdown strike to Guffey with 12:00 left in the second quarter lifted Trimble to a 28-0 advantage.
The scoring was capped off by Downs, who had a 19-yard touchdown run with 7:27 left in the first half for the 34-0 lead.
Southern falls to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tornadoes end the regular season by hosting Eastern on Saturday.
Trimble currently doesn't have a week 10 opponent. If a game isn't scheduled this week, the Tomcats' next contest will be a Division VII, Region 27 playoff game on Oct. 30.
