GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats may have experienced a rough patch offensively, but their defense never let down.
Trimble cruised to another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory, beating Southern 56-37 on Saturday inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats earned the season sweep over the Tornadoes, and moved a step closer to a potential league title.
Trimble improved to 14-4 overall with its third win in four days. The Tomcats are also 11-1 in the TVC-Hocking, remaining a game ahead of Waterford with four league games remaining.
Trimble roared out to a big start, leading Southern 20-11 after one quarter.
The Tornadoes were able to settle in defensively however, holding Trimble to only four second-quarter points.
Despite that defensive effort, Southern was only able to trim a single point off of the deficit as it only scored five points itself. Trimble led 24-16 going into halftime.
The Tomcats would have no such offensive troubles in the second half, pushing the lead out to 38-26 going to the fourth quarter. Trimble won the second half, 32-21 to win going away.
Emily Young led a balanced offensive attack for Trimble, scoring a game-high 18 points. She came out shooting, scoring 10 points in the opening quarter. She then tallied six points in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Jayne Six followed with 14 points, scoring in every quarter. She had six points in the third, as Trimble extended its lead.
Briana Orsborne added 11 points, making five 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Laikyn Imler added five points for the Tomcats, while Sophia Ives tallied four points. Emily Calentine and Riley Campbell each finished with two points.
Kayla Evans led Southern (4-13, 1-11 TVC-Hocking) with 16 points, making four 2-pointers and a pair of 3-pointers. Baylee Wolfe also hit double figures with 10 points, while Phoenix Cleland and Kelly Shover each scored five points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.