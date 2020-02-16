WELLSTON — Trimble coach Joe Richards said there was a simple focus during practice last week.
“Every day I told them, it’s all about the fast start,” Richards said. “So we try to do stuff in practice to acclimate that right off the get-go. We need to get moving fast.”
The young Tomcats were certainly listening, and applied that lesson onto the basketball court on Saturday.
No. 3 Trimble blitzed No. 14 Southern from the opening tip, eventually leading to a 68-46 victory in a Division IV sectional championship game at Wellston High School.
The Tomcats held the Tornadoes without a field goal for the first 9 minutes and 57 seconds of the game, building up a 19-2 lead they would never relinquish.
That fast start helped Trimble cut down the nets as sectional champions for the first time since 2010.
The Tomcats (18-5) won the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship during the regular season, and added another accomplishment against Southern.
“I told them when we won the league title and we cut the net down against Belpre, the first thing I told them was let’s celebrate this win but hopefully this isn’t going to be the only net that we cut down,” Richards said. “They made it true. Great win for the program.”
The Tomcats continue to break new ground as a program, as their last sectional championship came while competing in Division III 10 years ago.
Sophomore Jayne Six remembered last year’s close sectional-final loss to Belpre, and said that served as motivation this season.
“We worked so hard and we’re a young team,” she said. “We hope to really show people what we can do in the coming years.”
Six was a big part of Trimble’s quick start. She scored eight of Trimble’s first 10 points, recording a double-double by halftime.
Six finished the game with 20 points to go with a game-high 18 rebounds.
“My teammates are always really good at getting me the ball,” Six said. “Our coaches are good at calling plays and we execute well.”
Six was a presence in the post, as Southern’s zone would collapse on her anytime she got the ball, but it didn’t stop her from making 8 of 13 shots from the field.
“She set the tone early in that first quarter, not only on the offensive end, but the defensive end,” Richards said. “Blocking some shots, getting some rebounds so we could get out. She played fantastic. We’re really proud of her right now.”
While Six got the Tomcats started, sophomore Briana Orsborne closed the deal.
Orsborne had a game-high 21 points, adding five rebounds and five steals.
Orsborne scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, and 16 in the second half to help hold off a scrappy Tornadoes’ squad.
“She is our motor,” Richards said. “She has to be moving and I know this is hard to do for 32 minutes, but we don’t expect her to ever stop. She played her butt off and she hit some big-time shots for us.”
The Tomcats ultimately needed those contributions, as Southern (5-19) didn’t back down despite losing to their league rivals for the third time this season.
Trimble led 26-8 after an Orsborne 3-pointer late in the second quarter and it appeared the game would be a total runaway win for the ‘Cats.
Southern, behind the tenacious Baylee Wolfe, scored 21 third-quarter points to trail just 48-38 after Jordan Hardwick’s 3-pointer.
Trimble’s lead dipped to single digits — 48-40 — following two free throws by Southern’s Phoenix Cleland to start the fourth.
The Tomcats were able to gain control from there, starting with consecutive baskets by Emily Young.
Orsborne took over from there.
She started with an open layup, on a feed from Young, on an uncontested fast-break layup.
Orsborne followed up with a three-point play, extending the lead to 57-44.
Laikyn Imler later found Orsborne spotted up in the right corner. Her 3-pointer gave Trimble a 60-44 lead with 4:21 left, the game all but won at that point.
“She hit an and-one and she hit the 3 in the corner,” Richards said. “I almost was going to second guess that shot but it was one of those, it went in so, ‘yes!’”
Orsborne later added another 3-pointer, giving her 11 consecutive Tomcat points for a 63-46 lead with 2:35 left.
Young added seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Trimble. Emily Calentine scored eight points, Sophia Ives five points and Imler three points, six rebounds and six assists.
Wolfe led Southern with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Kayla Evans added 11 points, while Hardwick scored nine points. Phoenix Cleland battled early foul trouble for seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Tornadoes showed improvement throughout the season, winning five games a year after going winless. They played Trimble tough on three occasions and certainly had Richards' respect afterwards.
“Credit Southern,” Richards said. “They played their butts off in the second half. That third quarter, they outplayed us. They got down eight one time, but we played pretty hard in the fourth quarter to get it.”
The Tomcats advance to the Division IV district semifinals, taking on Glenwood Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at Jackson High School.
Trimble has doubled its win total from last season, when it won nine games with four freshmen starters.
Now with five sophomore starters, the Tomcats are a win away from playing for a district title.
“It felt great,” Six said of the win. “The whole team, we really have worked for this and we really deserve it. I just think that we can make it really far.”
Trimble 68, Southern 46
Southern;2;15;21;8;—;46
Trimble;15;17;16;20;—;68
SOUTHERN 46 (5-19)
Phoenix Cleland 2 3-4 7, Shelby Cleland 0 0-0 0, Baylee Wolfe 6 7-12 19, Jordan Hardwick 4 0-2 9, Kayla Evans 4 1-2 11, Kelly Shaver 0 0-0 0, Sara Kaposzta 0 0-0 0, Hann Smith 0 0-0 0, Lily Allen 0 0-0 0, Ella Cooper 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 11-20 46; 3-point field goals: 3 (Evans 2, Hardwick 1)
TRIMBLE 68 (18-5)
Laikyn Imler 1 1-2 3, Riley Campbell 1 0-0 2, Briana Orsborne 7 4-5 21, Emily Young 3 0-0 7, Jayne Six 8 4-4 20, Emily Calentine 3 0-0 8, Sophia Ives 2 1-2 5, Ashlynn Hardy 1 0-0 2, Madeline Yuska 0 0-0 0, Grace Adkins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 10-13 68; 3-point field goals: 6 (Orsborne 3, Calentine 2, Young 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Southern 16-53 (.302), 3-point field goals 3-14 (.214); Trimble 26-52 (.500), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Free throws — Southern 11-20 (.550), Trimble 10-13 (.769); Rebounds — Southern 32 (Wolfe 14), Trimble 45 (Six 18); Assists — Southern 12 (Phoenix Cleland 4), Trimble 16 (Young 7); Blocks — Southern 1, Trimble 2; Turnovers — Southern 15, Trimble 16; Steals — Southern 8 (Wolfe 3), Trimble 13 (Orsborne 5); Team fouls — Southern 16, Trimble 13
