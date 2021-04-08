GLOUSTER — Trailing late during Wednesday's Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game, the Trimble Tomcats came up with a game-winning rally.
The Tomcats defeated visiting Eastern 10-9 after scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Trimble improves to 2-5 on the season, including 1-1 in league play.
Each team scored two runs in the first inning, with Eastern going ahead 4-2 going to the bottom of the fourth.
Trimble scored three in that inning to lead 5-4, only to see the Eagles (2-1, 1-1 TVC-Hocking) score three in the top of the sixth to go ahead 7-5.
Trimble's sixth inning started with Tabor Lackey getting hit by a pitch. Cole Wright drew a walk, and Blake Guffey's single scored Lackey and cut Eastern's lead to 7-6.
Todd Fouts kept the rally going by drawing a walk, loading the bases. Brandon Burdette's two-run single gave Trimble an 8-7 advantage, then Jason Cossu's single scored two more runs for a 10-7 lead.
The Eagles attempted a comeback of their own in the top of the seventh against Trimble pitcher Austin Wisor. They plated two runs and had the tying run at second when Wisor got a pop up to shortstop to end the game.
Wisor was the winning pitcher, working the final four innings. Cole Wright started and pitched the first three innings.
Brayden Smith started on the mound for Eastern, pitching three innings. Owen Johnson worked two innings of relief, taking the loss. Preston Thorla pitched the final inning.
Trimble had eight hits in the win. Lackey had two hits and three RBIs. Cossu had two hits. Wisor had a double, while Guffey had a double and three RBIs.
Matthew Blanchard had four of Eastern's 15 hits. Will Oldakor had three hits, while Bruce Hawley and Conner Ridenhour each had two hits.
Eastern 15, Trimble 1 (softball)
GLOUSTER — The Eastern softball team earned a 15-1 win over the Trimble Tomcats on Wednesday.
The Eagles scored two in the first, three in the second and one in the third to lead 6-1 before scoring eight in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Adelynn Stevens had Trimble's only hit, also scoring a first-inning run.
Briana Orsborne took the loss, pitching the first four innings, with Ashlynn Hardy working the fifth.
Ella Carelton nearly pitched a perfect game, allowing only the first-inning run, which was unearned thanks to an Eagles' error. She struck out two without walking a batter.
