MILLERSPORT — The Trimble Tomcats faced an uphill climb on Tuesday, trailing Millersport by seven runs after two complete innings.
By the time the contest ended though, it was the Tomcats who not only won, but did so in mercy-rule fashion.
Trimble's offense exploded for a 20-10, six-inning win at Millersport, ending a six-game losing streak.
The Tomcats are 5-12, as head coach Phil Faires gained the 401st win of his baseball coaching career.
The Lakers scored six runs in the first and two more in the second to lead 8-1.
Trimble answered with three runs in the third to get within 8-4.
The course of the game changed for good in the top of the fourth, the Tomcats plating 10 runs to lead 14-8.
Trimble added two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. The 19 unanswered runs allowed the Tomcats to lead 20-8 before Millersport tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Trimble had 15 hits and overcame five errors in the field. Seven of those hits went for extra bases.
Blake Guffey went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. He hit a double and a triple.
Austin Wisor was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. He hit a triple.
Bryce Downs was 2 for 5 with three runs, an RBI and a walk.
Tabor Lackey was 2 for 5 with four RBIs, three runs and a walk. He hit a double.
Cole Wright was 2 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs, also hitting a double.
Will Sharp was 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, also hitting a double.
Todd Fouts had a double, two RBIs, run and walk. Jeremiah Everett hit a single.
Max Frank drew a walk and scored three runs.
Despite the up and down nature of the game, Wisor still threw a complete game for the win on the mound. He allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out three.
Mason Reynolds started on the hill for Millersport, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks in 3.0 innings. Carter Purvis took the loss in relief, giving up 10 unearned runs in an inning of work. He allowed six hits.
Millersport (12-7) had seven errors which led to 16 unearned runs.
Tyler Hall had three hits and two runs for the Lakers.
Meigs 8, Trimble 5 (softball)
GLOUSTER — Meigs won an 8-5 softball game at Trimble High School on Tuesday.
Meigs led 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fourth.
The Tomcats got to within 7-4 thanks to a pair of runs in the fourth, but got no closer.
Trimble had 10 hits, led by Riley Campbell's home run. She had two RBIs and a walk.
Cheyenne Williams was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Bama Martin was 2 for 4 with a run.
Adelynn Stevens, Brandis Bickley and Lexi Fouts each had singles and runs scored. Kennedy Kittle had a single and RBI, while Briana Orsborne hit a single.
Martin pitched a complete game for Trimble, striking out four and walking three.
Trimble 7, Southern 5 (Monday softball)
RACINE — The Trimble Tomcats scored a 7-5 softball win at Southern on Monday.
Trimble trailed 3-2 before scoring three runs in the fourth to lead 5-3. Two more runs in the sixth allowed the Tomcats to go ahead 7-3, with Southern scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Bama Martin pitched a complete game in the win, holding Southern to five hits and three earned runs. She walked six, hit two, but struck out five.
Trimble collected 10 hits in the win. Brandis Bickley had two hits, a walk and four RBIs. Martin helped her cause at the plate with two hits, a run and an RBI.
Riley Campbell and Briana Orsborne also had two-hit games. Orsborne scored three runs, driving in a run and drawing a walk while Campbell scored a run.
Adelynn Stevens had a hit and run, while Kennedy Kittle had a hit, run and drew a walk.
Kayla Evans led Southern, going 2 for 2 with three runs scored. Kassidy Chaney took the pitching loss, giving up five runs in four innings.
The Tomcats improve to 3-12 overall and 2-7 after avenging a 4-3 loss earlier in the season to Southern.
Southern 10, Trimble 0 (Monday baseball)
RACINE — Trimble was held to one hit in a 10-0 baseball loss at Southern.
Brandon Burdette hit a single for the Tomcats' only hit in the six-inning game.
Southern scored four in the first and two runs in each the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Cole Wright started on the mound for Trimble, pitching three innings. Blake Guffey pitched the final two innings for the Tomcats, who had six errors that led to four unearned runs.
Trimble falls to 4-12 overall and 2-7 in the TVC-Hocking.
