The Trimble Tomcats rallied from a seventh-inning deficit to defeat the Athens Bulldogs on Monday.
Trimble scored six runs in the top of the seventh to steal an 8-5 win at Rannow Field.
The Tomcats turned a three-run deficit into a three-run lead by the time the inning was over.
It was Trimble's fourth win in five games, improving to 8-13 on the season.
Athens falls to 13-10.
The game was a pitching duel between Trimble's Blake Guffey and Athens' Will Ginder most of the night.
The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the fifth when Athens broke through for two runs.
Trimble tied the game in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs, but the Bulldogs went ahead 5-2 with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.
The Tomcats came back with their six-run seventh to go ahead 8-5.
Austin Wisor closed out the game with a scoreless bottom of the seventh to allow the Tomcats to leave The Plains with the victory.
Wisor pitched two innings to become the winning pitcher. He gave up three runs, two earned, on two hits and two strikeouts. He walk a batter.
Guffey got a no-decision after pitching five innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and six walks. He stuck out eight Bulldogs.
Ginder pitched 6 1-3 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits. He didn't walk a batter, striking out six.
Will Matters pitched the final 2-3 of an inning for the Bulldogs, giving up a run on two hits and a strikeout.
Bryce Downs, Tabor Lackey and Cole Wright all had two-hit games for Trimble, with Downs hitting a triple. Guffey added a triple and three RBIs, while Lackey had two RBIs. Will Sharp added a double and RBI. Todd Fouts scored two runs and drove in a run, hitting a single. Wisor added a single.
Ginder added a double at the plate for Athens, also driving in two runs and drawing a walk.
Matters, Peyton Gail, Landon Wheatley, Charlie Strohm and Shane McDade hit singles for Athens, with McDade adding two RBIs.
