TUPPERS PLAINS — The Trimble Tomcats didn't get off to the start they envisioned on Monday in their season opener.
The host Eastern Eagles enjoyed a 27-18 lead going into the halftime locker room.
Trimble quickly turned the tables in the third quarter, and as a result enjoyed a season-opening victory against a league rival.
The Tomcats scored the first 18 points of the third quarter, eventually leading to a 57-45 win over the Eagles.
Trimble opens the season at 1-0, both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Eastern falls to 0-2 overall, and 0-1 in league play.
Overall, Trimble won the third quarter 23-4 to lead 41-31 going to the fourth. Trimble outscored Eastern 39-18 in the second half.
Trimble received 55 points from four players. Jayne Six led Trimble with 16 points, also grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots.
Briana Orsborne had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She also had six steals.
Laikyn Imler also scored 14 points for Trimble, grabbing seven rebounds, gaining four steals and blocking three shots.
Emily Young also hit double figures for Trimble with 11 points. She led the team with five assists.
Freshman Emily Calentine scored two points in her first varsity game.
Orsborne scored eight points in the third quarter, while Imler added seven points. Young had five points, while Six scored three. Six then helped close out the win with eight fourth-quarter points.
Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with 11 points, while Erica Durst scored 10 points. Jennifer Parker scored nine points, while Olivia Barber tallied eight points.
Trimble will return to the court on Thursday, hosting Federal Hocking.
