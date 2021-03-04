GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats had their backs against the wall, inside their own gymnasium no less, against the Peebles Indians.
Peebles, a No. 7 seed in the Division IV bracket, took a 45-42 lead into the final quarter against No. 2 Trimble.
The Tomcats would eventually trail by eight points, their season hanging by a thread with less than five minutes to play.
Trimble would respond like champions, rallying back for a dramatic 64-56 win during a Division IV district semifinal inside a raucous William White Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Tomcats closed the game with a 19-3 run, and will get a chance to defend their district championship.
Trimble improves to 19-3 and has won 13 of its last 14 games.
Peebles closes its tournament season at 11-7.
It appeared the Indians, a district champion from a season ago, might leave Glouster with a road tournament victory.
Easton Wesley scored six points in a row inside the paint, lifting Peebles to a 53-45 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The Tomcats' comeback began with a Blake Guffey jump shot with 4:04 left, cutting Peebles' lead to 53-47.
Trimble's defensive pressure made a difference down the stretch.
Tyler Weber came up with a steal and drive, converting a three-point play that suddenly allowed the Tomcats to trail just 53-50 with still 3:42 to play.
Another Peebles turnover led to a shot at the rim for Guffey, who uncharacteristically missed the layup.
No problems for Guffey. The junior created another opportunity on Peebles' next possession, turning a steal into a transition basket. Trimble now trailed just 53-52 with 2:45 left.
Guffey came up with another defensive play from there. He poked a pass away, the basketball landing in Austin Wisor's hands.
Wisor then passed ahead to Weber, who scored another transition basket.
Trimble scored nine unanswered points and had the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter, 54-53, with 2:25 remaining.
Peebles had an answer though, going back ahead 56-54 when Hunter White converted a three-point play inside.
It proved to be the Indians' final lead, and final points of the night.
Weber assisted to Guffey on a shot in the paint, tying the score at 56-56 with 1:52 remaining.
Another Peebles turnover followed, with Wisor and Guffey combining to gain possession for the Tomcats.
Weber then stepped up and hit the shot of the game.
Weber found himself alone at the top of the key with the basketball. He paused for just a moment before taking the 3-pointer.
The shot fell through the net, the Tomcats' bench and crowd erupting. The Tomcats led 59-56 with 1:19 to play.
The Tomcats came up with yet another huge defensive play. Bryce Downs dove through the air for a loose ball, getting a steal to end Peebles' next possession.
Weber was fouled, and split a pair of free throws for a 60-56 edge with 46.2 seconds to play.
The Indians missed a pair of shots on their next possession, Guffey ultimately getting a defensive rebound. Downs then made two clutch free throws, giving Trimble the 62-56 lead with 26.9 seconds to play.
Peebles missed a final 3-pointer on the next possession, and the tournament game was won for the Tomcats. Guffey made the final two free throws for the 64-56 lead with 6.5 seconds left.
Guffey led the Tomcats with 20 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Wisor added 15 points, making a trio of 3-pointers, to go with four assists.
Weber had 13 points, including the huge 3-pointer. He added three assists and three steals.
Downs also added 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Tucker Dixon and Clarence Jones each scored two points, with Dixon adding four rebounds and two assists. Jones grabbed a pair of rebounds.
Wesley led Peebles with 14 points, making 7 of 9 field goal attempts. He had six rebounds and three assists.
Alan McCoy added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Oakley Burba had 11 points. White had eight points and five assists, while Dawson Mills had five points, three blocks, two assists and two steals.
Trimble scored the first 10 points of the game, leading 14-10 after a quarter. Peebles went ahead 26-23 by halftime, then took the 45-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Peebles finished the game with 14 turnovers, compared to eight for Trimble.
It's the third season in a row the Tomcats have won a district semifinal game, as they also defeated Peebles 57-55 in overtime in the Convocation Center in 2019.
The Tomcats will face No. 11 Fairfield (10-11) on Saturday in a Division IV district championship game. It will be the 12th district championship game appearance all time for Trimble.
Fairfield won at Federal Hocking on Wednesday, 62-49, to deny an all-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division district championship game.
Trimble will be familiar with the Lions, as they defeated Fairfield 62-41 last year in a district championship game.
