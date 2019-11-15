The last time the Trimble Tomcats took to the turf at St. Clairsville’s Red Devil Stadium, the Mohawk Mafia punched a ticket to the Division VII state championship game.
Six year later, the current group of Tomcats travel back to familiar territory to continue their quest for more postseason glory.
Trimble continues its playoff journey on Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff against New Middleton Springfield. The Division VI, Region 21 semifinal will be played in St. Clairsville.
The No. 4 Tomcats and No. 1 Tigers are both 11-0, and will meet in the playoffs for the first time with a spot in the regional finals at stake.
Trimble, just like it did in 2013, brings a ferocious defense into St. Clairsville. The Tomcats are giving up just 2.0 points per game in 10 official contests, outscoring teams 474-20.
The Tomcats’ defense gave up two touchdowns in last week’s 26-14 win over Southern, but it could still be considered one of the units best efforts of the season. Southern, a 10-0 regular season team, averaged 45.4 points per game before being slowed down by the Trimble.
The Tomcats had eight official shutouts in the regular season and would need one more to tie the mark of nine set last season. But senior defensive tackle Shawn Turley said that is not a main goal anymore — winning as many games as possible takes center stage in November.
“We just want to win, honestly,” Turley said. “Like when Southern marched down and scored on us, the second drive of the game, we shook it right off. Shook it off and said, ‘were going to win this game.’ We don’t care about the shutout record. We’re trying to win games. The shutout record, we take pride in our defense, but at the end of the day we’re just trying to win some football games.”
Another showdown awaits on Friday as the Trimble defense will do battle with the Tigers’ balanced offense.
Sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard leads a unit that averages 42.9 points per game.
Brungard will be the primary focus of the Tomcats’ defense, as he has accounted for 33 touchdowns in his first season as a varsity quarterback.
Brungard has completed 68.2 percent of his passes (88 of 129) for 1,551 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.
He adds 623 yards rushing on 66 carries with 13 more touchdowns.
His father, Mark Brungard, played for Jim Tressel and was the starting quarterback for the 1993 and 1994 National Champions at Youngstown State. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2005.
“They’re very capable passing,” Trimble coach Phil Faires said. “You’ve got to keep him in the pocket or he can take off on you. If he’s not their leading rusher, he’s right up there. He’s had his dad as his coach. He’s fundamentally sound, as is the whole team.”
Springfield is also content to spread the wealth when it comes to running the football. Junior Austin Tindell has 83 carries for 646 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Senior David Duvall has 489 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 rushes.
“If you don’t stop the run, they like it right up the gut a lot of times on traps,” Faires said. “If you don’t stop that, they’re content to run the whole game.”
Senior Garrett Walker (31 receptions, 673 yards, 9 touchdowns), senior Evan Ohlin (28 receptions, 385 yards, 4 touchdowns) and junior Clay Medvec (8 receptions, 209 yards, 4 touchdowns) are Brungard’s top targets.
“They’re a lot like us,” Faires said. “They’ll do a quarterback read with the one back. A lot of times they don’t even block the defensive ends. That’s what they’re reading.
“They’re a well-coached team. One game you see them running the ball, the next they’re throwing it. They’re going to take what you give them.”
The Tigers have three shutouts on the season, giving up an average of 10.8 points a game.
Junior Clayton Nezbeth (96 total tackles) and Duvall (87 total tackles) lead the defense.
While Trimble’s defense gets a lot of the headlines with its eight total shutouts, the offense has been just as good, led by senior quarterback Cameron Kittle and senior tailback Conner Wright.
Wright has 1,573 yards rushing on 151 carries and 29 rushing touchdowns. Kittle adds 821 yards rushing on 64 carries with 14 touchdowns.
Kittle — as he displayed in the playoff win over Southern — can hurt teams with his arm as well. He had 105 yards passing and a touchdown on just four completions, averaging 26.2 yards per completion.
It’s been the theme of Trimble’s efficient passing attack. Kittle is completing 67.7 percent of his passes (42 of 62) for 960 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception. Kittle is averaging 22.8 yards per completion, and a touchdown every 5.1 attempts.
“We’ve got some good receivers,” Faires said. “Cam’s a good passer. He’s thrown for over 71 percent this year (in the regular season). We just haven’t had to do it. Hopefully we don’t have to do it this week, but I think we’re going to have to.”
Springfield was tested early in the season, as its first two wins were against playoff teams in South Range (23-20 in overtime) and Brookfield (48-28). It also defeated 7-3 Columbiana (35-0) in week 3, and 6-4 Lowellville (49-0) in week 4. Add in a regular season win over playoff qualifier Western Reserve, and it added up to the Indians earning the No. 1 seed in Region 21.
Springfield is trying to capture the type of playoff success the Tomcats have enjoyed since 2012. The Tigers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and ninth overall. Last week’s 34-7 win over Western Reserve was the school’s fifth all-time playoff win, as the school has never won a regional title.
Of course, the Tomcats now have 18 playoff wins all-time, including three regional titles and two state championship game appearances since 2013.
Trimble looks to add to that resume of success, but in order to have another winning night in St. Clairsville, the ‘Cats will have to find a way to slow down Brungard and the Tigers.
“Hopefully we can keep their offense off the field as much as we can,” Faires said. “If that doesn’t work, it will be a dog fight. We’ll be happy with a tie game going to the fourth quarter. We’ll take that.”
