GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats continue to tune up for the upcoming postseason tournament.
Trimble defeated the Miller Falcons, 65-58, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game on Thursday, then followed that up with a 63-46 win over Southern on Friday.
Trimble’s fourth and fifth wins in a row concludes its regular season record at 19-3, including 14-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
Miller, which lost in the Division IV sectional tournament on Wednesday, concludes its season at 5-18 overall and 3-13 in the TVC-Hocking.
Southern, which also fell in the Division IV sectional tournament on Wednesday to Waterford, ends its season at 10-12 overall, and 9-7 in the TVC-Hocking.
On Thursday, Miller led 21-6 after a quarter, but Trimble’s defense dug in and led 29-26 by halftime. Trimble extended the lead to 45-38 going to the fourth.
Blake Guffey led Trimble with 21 points on 6 of 12 shooting, adding five rebounds and five steals. Brayden Weber added 14 points and three steals.
Austin Wisor made a pair of 3-pointers, leading to 12 points and three rebounds for Trimble. Cameron Kittle added eight points, four assists and five rebounds. Tyler Weber and Sawyer Koons each tallied four points, with Koons adding six rebounds and four steals. Bryce Downs also scored two points.
Colby Bartley led Miller for a final time in his career, scoring 22 points on 7 of 20 shooting. He added three steals and three assists, and will graduate as the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer.
Kylan McClain added 20 points and three steals for the Falcons, while Blayton Cox chipped in nine points, two steals and two assists. Sam Rutter tallied four points and Steven Willison three points.
Guffey and Weber again Trimble in the win over Southern. Guffey finished with 24 points on 11 of 17 shooting. Weber had 14 points, three assists and two steals.
Trimble trailed 15-9 after one quarter, and still trailed 26-23 at halftime.
The Tomcats roared past the Tornadoes in the second half, leading 41-35 going to the fourth. Trimble won the second half, 40-20.
Tyler Weber added eight points and seven rebounds. Sawyer Koons had eight points and three rebounds. Kittle had four points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Wisor added three points, while Zach Guffey scored two points.
Trey McNickle led Southern with 12 points.
The Tomcats open postseason play against Reedsville Eastern in a sectional final on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Wellston High School.
