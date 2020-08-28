GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats experienced a level of success the last two seasons that will live forever in program history.
The Tomcats went 13-2 in 2018, advancing all the way to the Division VII state championship game. They were 11-1 a year ago, winning a playoff game for the eighth season in a row.
Trimble outscored the opposition by a staggering 448-6 during 2019's 10-0 regular season. The Tomcats have won 15 regular season games in a row, outscoring teams 715-18 over that stretch. They didn't allow a single point against a league opponent a year ago.
However, the Tomcats are turning the page as the 2020 season begins on Saturday against county nemesis Nelsonville-York.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Trimble will look for the same success, but will do so after graduating a big senior class, including its entire offensive line. There are some familiar names back, but most of the key contributors from the 2018 state championship game have graduated.
That doesn't mean the cupboard is bare, as the Tomcats prepare for what they hope will be another championship year.
Leading the way is an experienced group of skill players. Senior Todd Fouts is a three-year starter at linebacker, and will take on more of an offensive role as one of Trimble's running backs.
Perhaps most key to Trimble's success this year will be junior quarterback Tabor Lackey. A starter at defensive end last season, Lackey will get his first chance to shine at varsity quarterback, after three-year starter Cameron Kittle graduated and is now a member of Ohio State's program as a walk-on safety.
"We lost a lot players like Cam, but we've got a good quarterback that we're replacing him with," Trimble coach Phil Faires said. "It's still going to take a while to get the game speed down. We're doing the best we can in practice. That's one thing we've got, we've got pretty good skill kids. We probably match up with anyone in the league that way."
Junior receivers Blake Guffey, Bryce Downs and Austin Wisor all played key roles the last two seasons. Add junior Tucker Dixon to the group, and the Tomcats should be a threat in the passing game.
A big part of Trimble's ultimate offensive success will rest with how quickly the offensive line develops. The Tomcats had five seniors across the line a year ago, and now must break in five new starters. Faires, entering his 27th season, said he can't remember a year where he didn't bring back at least one starter up front.
"I don't think any of them got playing time last year," Faires said. "That's been a challenge, but I thought they handled themselves better than I thought they would against Athens (in a scrimmage)."
Sophomore Blake Brown (5-10, 185) will be the Tomcats' center. Freshman Cole Wright (6-1, 230) and junior Conner Wooten (6-0, 345) are the tackles, while senior Ian Spencer (6-5, 205) will hold down one guard position. Sophomore Brayden Brown (5-10, 180) and junior Ethan Fullerton (6-0, 175) will split time at the other guard position.
"Last year, we had some athletes on the line also," Faires said. "They played other sports and were successful in other sports. I think this group can develop into a pretty good line. As freshmen last year, they were going against arguably the best defense Trimble's ever had. So they went against that every night in practice."
The Tomcats were an explosive offense last year, but the defense was lights out in recording eight on-the-field shutouts.
Sawyer Koons was a two-time defensive player of the year in the entire state at linebacker. Those shoes are tough to fill, but Guffey will move into the middle of the defense to give it a shot.
"He's an athlete," Faires said. "He's 6-2, 200 pounds and he can fly."
Lackey will split time between the line and linebacker, while Downs will also move from the secondary down into a linebacker spot. Fouts will be at his usual position of outside linebacker. Wisor will take over Kittle's former position of safety. Wright will be a two-way starter as a ninth grader as he'll also play along the defensive line.
Faires had high praise for his freshman class, a group that makes up 16 of Trimble's 34 players. Some will play varsity right away, but the group has potential to keep the Tomcats as a dominant program the next few years.
"They've got a lot of pride" Faires said. "They know what the guys before them have done."
The Tomcats will be tested in their first two games, road matchups against Nelsonville-York and Eastern.
Trimble has beaten Nelsonville-York in each of the last two seasons, and has won three of the last four meetings between the programs at Boston Field.
The Tomcats won't experience the usual frenzied crowd they come to expect in a game of this magnitude, as stadiums across the state can be filled only to 15 percent capacity due to COVID-19. It will mostly be only family members of players and coaches in attendance, and they'll all be wearing masks.
"It's going to have a different feel," Faires said. "Maybe walking out before the game it won't be as loud. You have the butterflies, and just looking around and enjoying, taking it all in, enjoying the scenery and what it means to everyone. Once the game starts, me anyhow and I think most of the players I hope, I don't really pay attention much to it."
With the shortened six-game season, most non-league games were lost as leagues focused on getting their conference games in.
The TVC was able to keep Nelsonville-York with a week-one bye, allowing the annual game against Trimble to take place. The 2020 season promises to be different than any previous campaign that has come before it, but the Buckeyes and Tomcats meeting on the field will provide some normalcy for both programs.
"It's as good a rivalry as there is in the state, I think," Faires said. "It's going to be fun. We've got them the last few years. I know they think they're setting up to get us this year. They've got the experience to do it. It's going to be a good one out there. We have some good kids. I think it's going to be the little things that decide it."
