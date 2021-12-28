NELSONVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats rolled to a rivalry victory on Tuesday.
Trimble won at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium, 71-31, to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The Tomcats were in control from the start, leading 15-4 after one quarter. That advantage grew to 41-10 at halftime and 65-23 going to the fourth.
Blake Guffey led Trimble with 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting, adding five rebounds and four assists.
Tyler Weber also had a strong game with 15 points on 7 of 12 shooting.
Austin Wisor made three 3-pointers, leading to a 13-point effort for Trimble. He also had six assists.
Tucker Dixon had nine points, five steals, five rebounds and three assists for the Tomcats. Bryce Downs, making his season debut, added eight points on 4 of 5 shooting. He also had five rebounds.
Cole Wright had four points for Trimble, with Clarence Jones adding two points.
Trimble made 31 of 57 shots from the field in the game with just six turnovers.
Drew Carter led Nelsonville-York with 13 points, making three of his five 3-point attempts. He also had four assists.
Trent Morrissey had six points, while Dakota Inman had five points. Leighton Loge and Andrew Conner each scored three points, while Brandon Charles scored a point.
The Buckeyes (3-5) were 12 of 39 from the field with 22 turnovers.
Trimble and Nelsonville-York will both be on the road on Thursday. The Tomcats travel to Meigs while the Buckeyes travel to New Lexington.
