STEWART — Trimble coach Joe Richards said he was disappointed when inclement weather postponed the Tomcats' matchup with Eastern last Monday.
Coming off of their first loss of the season on Saturday against South Webster, Richards was eager to see how the Tomcats would respond.
Now that the weather has cleared up, the Tomcats are back on the court and Richards has his answer.
Trimble has bounced back from that two-point loss to South Webster, winning in consecutive days to improve to 15-1 on the season.
The latest victory was a 62-23 decision at Federal Hocking High School's McInturf Gymnasium on Thursday.
Combine the decisive win over the Lancers with Wednesday's overtime victory over state-ranked Berne Union, and the Tomcats are back to their winning ways.
"I thought we pushed the ball," Richards said of Thursday's victory. "I thought we executed on offense. After a big game like that (against Berne Union), coming into this game, we know Fed's going to play hard. Maybe thinking we could come out flat, but we didn't do that."
Trimble (9-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) controlled just about every aspect of the win at Federal Hocking (1-10, 1-7 TVC-Hocking).
The Tomcats got 12 players into the game, with eight denting the scoring column.
Trimble is a squad full of seniors, with Jayne Six and Emily Young have already scored a thousand career points.
It was a freshman on Thursday that led them in scoring, as Jaylee Orsborne came off the bench to score 16.
Orsborne made all six of her field goal attempts, adding five rebounds and two assists.
Normaly a starter, Orsborne has given Trimble a lift this season even as a ninth-grader.
"She started the year on JV, I think she made it three games before, OK you're done on the JV," Richards said. "We need you (on varsity). Riley (Campbell) getting hurt, her stepping in. Like I told Riley, Riley hasn't done anything wrong but Jaylee has earned that spot."
Jaylee's older sister, Briana Orsborne, followed with 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. All of her points came in the first half.
"I thought they were a good tag team in the first half," Richards said of the Orsborne sisters.
The Tomcats' defensive effort suffocated the Lancers' offensive attack.
Federal Hocking was just 6 of 33 (18.2 percent) from the field with 19 turnovers. The Tomcats blocked 11 shots, as the Lancers were just 3 of 21 from 2-point range.
"They're just big and physical," Federal Hocking coach Amos Cottrill said. "We have a hard time with their physicality. They play man-to-man very well.
"They're big," he continued. "They just take away everything we do inside. They're just a good basketball team."
The Lancers were within 20-9 after the first quarter thanks to Brennah Jarvis' 3-pointer.
Trimble scored the first 18 points of the second quarter, going ahead 38-9 after Jaylee Orsborne assisted on Young's basket.
The Tomcats held the Lancers scoreless for a stretch of 6 minutes and 42 seconds during the run.
"We'll have stretches where we go six or seven minutes and we just don't score," Cottrill said. "We play OK defense, but we just can't score and the lead goes from 10, 11, manageable, to 30 and that's been our roller coaster of a year."
Trimble won the second quarter 28-6, going ahead 48-15 at halftime.
"We got going," Richards said. "Had a couple lapses defensively earlier, but we fixed it. Too many fouls. We're fouling too much still. But offensively, I felt that we got what we needed to whether they were in zone or man."
The second half operated with a running clock with the advantage being at least 35 points. Trimble's largest lead was 40 points, 58-18, after Laikyn Imler's basket late in the third quarter.
Imler added 11 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Six had nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Young had four points and four assists.
Jarvis led Federal Hocking with 10 points. Larissa McDaniel added six points, while Reagan Jeffers had four points, five rebounds and two assists.
The Lancers will return to the court on Saturday with a trip to Southern. Federal Hocking knocked off the Tornadoes last Saturday.
Cottrill is in his first season leading the program, as the Lancers are learning to play without last year's standpoint point guard and four-year starter Paige Tolson.
Federal Hocking has also had to navigate scheduling difficulties, as four non-league games have been postponed in January. It's made getting valuable reps on the court difficult, but Cottrill feels more victories are in store for the Lancers.
"We have winnable games left," he said. "We just have to play for 32 minutes. Every night we preach that, we have to be consistent. We just lack consistency. If we can do that for 32 minutes, we can compete."
The Tomcats are home on Saturday for a rematch against Nelsonville-York. Trimble beat the Buckeyes in overtime last month.
The JV game at William White Gymnasium is slated for 3 p.m., as the Tomcats will try to sweep their county rivals.
"We're taking it all in," Richards said. "Hopefully we have two months left, but we only have so many (games) left and they're fun to be around every day."
Trimble 62, Federal Hocking 23
Trimble;20;28;10;4;—;62
Federal Hocking;9;6;3;5;—;23
TRIMBLE 62 (15-1, 9-0 TVC-Hocking)
Ashlynn Hardy 1 0-0 2, Laikyn Imler 4 3-4 11, Briana Orsborne 5 2-3 14, Emily Young 2 0-0 4, Jayne Six 3 3-4 9, Jaylee Orsborne 6 4-8 16, Lydia Beha 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Madaline Yuska, Kennedy Kittle, Emily Calentine, Katelyn Coey 1 2-3 4; TOTALS 23 14-22 62; 3-point field goals: 2 (Briana Orsborne 2)
FEDERAL HOCKING 23 (1-10, 1-7 TVC-Hocking)
Reagan Jeffers 1 2-5 4, Brennah Jarvis 3 2-2 10, Alexis Smith 0 3-5 3, Isabella McVey 0 0-0 0, Larissa McDaniel 2 1-2 6, Tiffany Allen 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Snedden 0 0-0 0, Addison Jackson 0 0-0 0, Abigail Householder 0 0-0 0, Ava Tolson 0 0-0 0, Stella Gilcher 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 6 8-14 23; 3-point field goals: 3 (Jarvis 2, McDaniel 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Trimble 23-39 (.590), 3-point field goals 2-7 (.286), Federal Hocking 6-33 (.182), 3-point field goals 3-12 (.250); Free throws — Trimble 14-22 (.636), Federal Hocking 8-14 (.571); Rebounds — Trimble 37 (Six 8), Federal Hocking 15 (Jeffers 5); Assists — Trimble 12 (Young 4), Federal Hocking 3 (Jeffers 2); Blocks — Trimble 11 (Six 5), Federal Hocking 2 (Smith, Householder 1 apiece); Turnovers — Trimble 16, Federal Hocking 19; Steals — Trimble 11 (Briana Orsborne 3), Federal Hocking 7 (Jarvis 4); Team fouls — Trimble 14, Federal Hocking 16; JV game — Federal Hocking 20, Trimble 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.