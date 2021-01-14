GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats had contributions up and down the lineup in a 61-28 victory over the Southern Tornadoes.
The Tomcats improved to 11-2 overall, and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division with Thursday's win inside White Gymnasium.
Trimble had scoring from 10 different players, as it swept the season series against Southern.
Jayne Six led the way with 16 points, 14 coming in the first three quarters.
Emily Young added 12 points, making a trio of 3-pointers in the win.
Briana Orsborne gave the Tomcats three players in double figures. She had 10 points, all coming in the first half.
Emma Beha followed with six points on three 2-point field goals. Emily Calentine added five points on a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer, all coming in the third quarter. Sophia Ives tallied four points, all coming in the first quarter.
Adelynn Stevens, Ashlynn Hardy, Laikyn Imler and Lydia Beha all chipped in two points.
Trimble led 18-2 after one quarter, and 32-8 at halftime. The lead was 48-19 going to the fourth quarter.
Kayla Evans led Southern with nine points, while Kassady Chaney added five points. Lily Allen tallied four points.
