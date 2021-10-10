GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats have been the top team in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division all season.
On Saturday, they made it official.
The Tomcats were 3-1 winners over the Waterford Wildcats, clinching the outright TVC-Hocking championship.
Trimble won by scores of 25-14, 10-25, 25-19, 25-12 to improve to 19-1 overall and 11-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Wildcats fell to 7-3 in the TVC-Hocking, as Trimble won an outright league title for the second year in a row.
Trimble's run to the title has been so complete, that Saturdays' second game marked the first defeat in a set in league play this season.
Laikyn Imler had 18 kills to pace the Tomcats. She added two aces and 11 digs.
Riley Campbell had eight kills, eight digs and four aces.
Adelynn Stevens added seven kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace.
Briana Orsborne had a big day with 11 kills, also adding three digs, one ace and one block.
Faith Handley had 12 digs, Jacie Orsborne 10 digs and Lexee Fouts six digs.
The Tomcats have won 16 TVC-Hocking matches in a row dating back to last season, and are 22-1 in league play overall the last two seasons.
After hosting South Webster on Monday, the Tomcats will close the regular season on Thursday at home against Belpre.
