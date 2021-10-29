PIKETON — Shelly Lackey knows Trimble's eight seniors are a special group.
"To have eight seniors and the eight seniors don't really care who's playing, what's happening, as long as they win," said Lackey, Trimble's head coach. "That's all that matters to them. They're a special group all together."
The veteran Tomcats added another championship to their resume, rolling to a 3-0 sweep over Southern on Thursday in a Division IV Southeast District final.
The No. 2 Tomcats are district champions for the second season in a row after a 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 victory over No. 6 Southern.
Trimble had never won a district volleyball title in program history until this group of Tomcats came along.
"It's honestly unbelievable," Trimble senior Riley Campbell said. "I'm just so glad that I get to keep going every day with my teammates and I get to continue my senior season."
The Tomcats celebrated on the court at Piketon High School after the match, taking pictures with friends and family.
Campbell said the Trimble players are like a family, and it's part of the reason for their unprecedented success.
"On and off the court, we have each other's backs and we would do absolutely anything for each other," Campbell said. "If somebody makes a mistake, it's automatically like 'hey, you've got this next one,' and we never let each other get down. How close we are is what makes us a great team."
The Tomcats are 23-2 on the season and return to the Division IV regional semifinals. They'll see a familiar foe in South Webster, which won a district crown by sweeping Paint Valley, 3-0, on Thursday.
All three of Trimble's tournament wins have come against Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foes.
After going a perfect 12-0 against the TVC-Hocking in the regular season, the Tomcats then gained tournament wins against South Gallia and Waterford.
On Thursday, Southern found out as well that the third time wasn't going to be the charm against Trimble.
The Tornadoes (12-11) knocked off the No. 3 seed Glenwood in a five-set match on Monday to get themselves to the district championship game.
Southern battled throughout the night, but couldn't slow down the Tomcats' powerful offense.
Senior Laikyn Imler led the way with 18 kills, setting a tone with eight kills in the opening set.
"She's just a phenomenal player," Campbell said of Imler. "I've absolutely loved playing with her. I know that she has my back and I have her back at all times.
"She's an absolutely great friend, a great teammate and I loved playing with her since the second grade."
Campbell also added 11 kills, as she has been a one-two offensive punch with Imler all season.
Campbell had a pair of kills in the opening set, as Trimble led 19-7 before winning 25-11.
"Our serve receive," Lackey said, when asked about the first-set success. "Everyone was engaged, watching (the ball) into their platform, attacking the ball on defense, making our setter so that all she had to do was step, set and get the ball up in the air."
Southern was able to make Trimble work in the final two sets, but couldn't get over the top against the Tomcats.
Southern led 13-12 in the second set after Cassidy Roderus' ace, but the Tomcats eventually extended out to a 21-14 edge after an Adelynn Stevens block at the net.
Faith Handley served up a pair of late aces, the final giving Trimble the 25-15 win and the 2-0 lead in the match.
The third set was by far the most competitive. Trimble led 16-11 after Lexee Fouts' ace, and 17-12 after an Imler kill.
The Tornadoes made a final push to keep their season alive. Roderus had consecutive kills, then Kayla Evans' ace tied the score at 17-17.
Southern took a 19-18 lead before the Tomcats put their foot down.
Campbell's kill tied the score, then Stevens' ace gave Trimble the lead for good at 20-19.
Campbell had two kills in a row to give the Tomcats a 23-19 lead.
"Even as close as the game was, I never really felt like (Southern) had control of the game," Lackey said. "The momentum didn't swing their way. We still controlled that. But Riley comping up with those, they were nice shots."
Campbell said she tries to keep the team energized, even when the Tornadoes were trying to wrestle away momentum.
"When we're in a close situation like that, I know that I need to keep it up for my team so we can get those points," she said.
Southern got to within 23-21, but Briana Orsborne's kill put Trimble on match point. The Tornadoes were guilty of a hitting error on the next volley, and the Tomcats were district champions.
"It's special, just to know that our work that we are putting in in the gym is paying off," Campbell said.
Roderus led Southern with eight kills, while Evans had seven kills.
Katelynn Coey added five kills for Trimble, while Stevens and Briana Orsborne each had three kills. Handley had four aces, while Jacie Orsborne handed out 38 assists.
Trimble will turn its sights to South Webster, as the two district champions will meet in the Division IV regional semifinals.
The match will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Bloom-Carroll High School.
South Webster won a five-set classic at Trimble in the regular season. The rematch will have a spot in the regional finals at stake.
"We've got to keep our endurance up," Campbell said. "We've got to keep fighting for every point. We can't make these mental mistakes that we made at the very end of the last game. I know that every single person on this team wants the game badly. We're coming for revenge."
The Jeeps are 23-1, and beat Paint Valley by scores of 25-20, 25-11, 25-13 on Thursday.
"It will be smash-mouth volleyball, with everybody hitting," Lackey said. "It will be a good day."
