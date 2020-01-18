TUPPERS PLAINS — The Eastern Eagles enjoyed a halftime lead against the Trimble Tomcats on Friday.
However, the Tomcats found another gear in the second half, quickly dashing any hopes Eastern had of an upset.
Trimble won at Eastern, 64-33, to improve to 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Eastern won the opening quarter 11-8, and still led 22-19 at halftime.
The Tomcats won the second half 45-11. They led 40-30 going to the fourth, then won the final frame 24-3.
Trimble shot 50 percent from the field, making 28 of 56 shot attempts. Brayden Weber led the way with 22 points, making 10 of 16 shots including 8 of 9 from 2-point range.
Blake Guffey added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Trimble. Cameron Kittle added 10 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Sawyer Koons had five points and four rebounds for the Tomcats, while Tyler Weber and Kyle Kennedy scored four points apiece. Austin Wisor added three points and Bryce Downs two points.
Colton Reynolds led Eastern (5-8, 3-6 TVC-Hocking) with 19 points, making 9 of 17 field goals. Garrett Barringer added seven points.
