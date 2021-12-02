BELPRE — The Trimble Tomcats are two-time defending Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions.
They started their quest for a three-peat in dominating fashion on Thursday.
The Tomcats rolled to a 53-21 victory at Belpre High School. Trimble is off to a 3-0 start to the season, and 1-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble pitched a first-quarter shutout, leading 17-0 after one frame.
The Golden Eagles got on the board in the second quarter, but still trailed 33-8 at halftime and 48-13 after three quarters.
The Tomcats had three players in double figures, led by Emily Young. She scored 18 points, with 16 coming in the first half. She made five 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers.
Briana Orsborne followed with 16 points, making seven 2-point field goals. She scored six points in the first quarter, and eight in the second quarter.
Jaylee Orsborne also scored 10 points, making a pair of 2-pointers and a pair of 3-pointers.
That trio did most of the damage for Trimble. Riley Campbell scored five points, with Jayne Six added four points.
Halee Williams led Belpre with 13 points.
The Tomcats are on the road on Saturday, traveling to Chillicothe to take on the Cavaliers. The JV game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.
