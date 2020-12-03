GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats didn't disappoint in their home opener.
Trimble rolled to a 68-40 victory over South Gallia inside of White Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Tomcats are 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after their league opener.
Trimble overwhelmed the Rebels, leading 19-2 after one quarter, and 37-4 by halftime. The Tomcats were ahead 52-20 after three quarters.
Trimble had scoring from seven different players, with Jayne Six and Briana Orsborne leading the way.
Six scored 20 points, making nine 2-point field goals. She had 18 points through the first three quarters, adding 17 rebounds.
Orsborne scored 18 points, including tallying nine in each half. She made six 2-point field goals and a pair of 3s.
Laikyn Imler gave the Tomcats three players in double figures as she scored 12 points.
Emma Beha and Emily Calentine each scored six points for Trimble. Emily Young scored four points, while Ashlynn Hardy added two points.
The Rebels scored 36 points in the second half. Jessie Rutt led South Gallia with 12 points, while Kennedy Lambert added 10 points
Trimble's next game is scheduled for Thursday at Belpre.
