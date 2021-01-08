MERCERVILLE — The South Gallia Rebels will likely be happy not to see the Trimble Tomcats again this regular season.
Trimble traveld to Gallia County and earned a 70-34 victory over the Rebels on Thursday.
The win keeps Trimble (9-1 overall) in first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division at 7-0.
The Rebels (6-5, 3-4 TVC-Hocking) own home victories over Belpre and Federal Hocking this season, but they lost their two matchups with the Tomcats by a combined 64 points.
Briana Orsborne and Jayne Six each poured in 21 points for the Tomcats on Thursday.
Six made seven 2-point field goals, and all seven of her free throw attempts. She had 14 points by halftime.
Orsborne made nine 2-point field goals, and three of her four free throw tries. She scored 10 points in the first half, and 11 in the second half.
Emily Young followed closely with 13 points for the Tomcats, making five 2-pointers and a 3-pointer. She had 10 points by halftime.
Sophia Ives tallied seven points for the Tomcats, all coming in the second half. Riley Campbell added four points for the Tomcats, while Emma Beha and Madaline Yuska each scored two points.
Trimble led 18-7 after one quarter, and 36-17 at halftime. The lead grew to 52-21 after three quarters, as the Tomcats held the Rebels to four third-quarter points.
Tori Triplett and Jessie Rutt each scored 11 points for South Gallia.
The Tomcats have the weekend off before hosting Athens on Monday in a non-league contest.
