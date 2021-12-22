MERCERVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats rolled to a 72-41 victory at South Gallia High School on Tuesday.
The Tomcats led 21-9 after one quarter, 37-20 at halftime and 58-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Trimble improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Tyler Weber led Trimble with 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting against the Rebels, adding four rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Austin Wisor had 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting, adding three steals.
Blake Guffey had 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting, adding 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks.
Tucker Dixon chipped in nine points, three assists and two steals.
William Freeborn and Michael Clark each scored four points, while Brandon Burdette had three points.
Trimble travels to Marietta College on Thursday at 5 p.m. to take on Fort Frye High School.
