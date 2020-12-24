RACINE — The Trimble Tomcats are halfway through the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division schedule without a loss.
Trimble completed a perfect run through the first half of the league slate with Wednesday’s 63-25 triumph at Southern High School.
The Tomcats, defending champions of the TVC-Hocking, are 7-0 overall, including 6-0 in league play.
Trimble received scoring from eight different players against Southern, led by Emily Young.
The junior scored 16 points in the win, connecting on four 3-pointers.
Jayne Six added 15 points for Trimble, making five 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer to go with a 2 for 3 effort at the free throw line.
Laikyn Imler added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists. Emma Beha had eight points, while Briana Orsborne had six points, 10 rebounds and three steals.
Sophia Ives tallied five points for the Tomcats, while Emily Calentine and Lydia Beha each scored two points. Calentine added three steals.
Trimble led 21-2 after one quarter, and 45-10 at halftime. The lead was 60-12 going to the fourth quarter.
Kassidy Chaney led Southern with 10 points and two blocks. Kelly Shaver had five points, while Kayla Evans and Lila Cooper each tallied four points and eight rebounds. Evans also had four steals and three assists.
Trimble’s next game is Monday at home against county rival Nelsonville-York. The Tomcats will then travel to Alexander on Jan. 2.
