WATERFORD — The Trimble Tomcats were victorious in their trip to Washington County.
Trimble rolled to a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division road win at Waterford, 66-43, on Tuesday.
The Tomcats improved to 4-0, both overall and in the TVC-Hocking.
Waterford fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
Blake Guffey had another big night for Trimble, flirting with a triple-double.
Guffey had 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting, also adding 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Trimble had four players in double figures. Tyler Weber scored 14 points, making 6 of 10 shots from the field. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.
Tucker Dixon and Bryce Downs each finished with 10 points in the win. Dixon added five rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Downs had five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Clarence Jones and William Freeborn each added four points for Trimble.
Trimble led 18-11 after one quarter, and 35-23 at halftime. The Tomcats' lead grew to 45-30 going to the fourth, and they outscored the Wildcats 21-13 in the final period.
Luke Teters led Waterford with 14 points, while Jacob Huffman tallied nine points and six rebounds. Gaibe Ponchak added eight points.
Waterford shot just 30.0 percent from the field, making 15 of 50 attempts. Trimble was an efficient 48 percent (27 or 56) from the field.
The Tomcats return home on Tuesday with a non-league game against Nelsonville-York.
