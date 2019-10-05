WATERFORD — The Trimble Tomcats moved a step closer to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division supremacy.
Conner Wright added four more rushing touchdowns to his season total, and the Tomcats' defense added another shutout to their resume with a 37-0 win at Waterford on Friday.
Waterford and Trimble were the last remaining unbeaten teams inside the TVC-Hocking, but it was the defending champion Tomcats who beat the Wildcats for the second season in a row.
Trimble moves to 6-0 after its fifth shutout of the season, including 4-0 in the TVC-Hocking. The Tomcats have won 17 league games in a row, with their last defeat coming at Waterford in 2017.
The Wildcats fell to 4-2 overall, and 3-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble held Waterford to 93 yards of total offense, while gaining 424 yards. Todd Fouts and Bryce Downs each had interceptions for the Tomcats.
Wright had touchdown runs of 11, 5, 9 and 6 yards in the victory, as he rushed for 121 yards on 20 carries. He also caught two passes for 33 yards. He now has 17 touchdowns on the season.
Cameron Kittle completed 8 of 13 passes for 168 yards, also adding 106 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Trimble led 7-0 after one quarter thanks to Wright's 11-yard run with 6:40 on the clock.
Kittle's 15-yard scoring run, combined with his 2-point conversion pass to Blake Guffey, made it 15-0.
The Tomcats had a break go in their favor that helped keep Waterford out of the end zone. Zane Heiss completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Bailey McGraw in the second quarter, but the play was called back when the Wildcats were flagged for an illegal formation.
After the penalty yardage was assessed, Fouts would get his interception on a tipped pass, and the Wildcats' best chance to get back in the game was thwarted by the Tomcats.
Trimble would stretch the lead to 22-0 with 22 seconds left in the first half on Wright's 5-yard run.
The Tomcats methodically pulled away in the second half. Wright's 9-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the third made it 28-0. Wright's 2-point conversion run allowed Trimble to gain a running-clock, leading 30-0.
The final score was a 6-yard run for Wright, with Guffey's extra point providing the 37-0 margin.
Trimble rushed for 256 yards on 40 carries in the win. Guffey caught two passes for 38 yards. Tabor Lackey caught a pass for 31 yards, Austin Wisor one reception for 23 yards, Downs one catch for 22 yards and Sawyer Koons one catch for 21 yards.
Waterford was held to 43 yards rushing, with Joe Pantelidis gaining 17 yards on four carries. Heiss completed 5 of 11 passes for 50 yards and the two interceptions. Braden Miller caught three passes for 26 yards.
The Wildcats won the TVC-Hocking outright in 2016 and 2017, but have lost to Trimble the last two years by a combined score of 79-12.
The win was also the 11th regular season triumph in a row for the Tomcats, who have outscored the competition 245-6 through the season's first six games.
Trimble will look to continue that dominance this week, as it returns home to face the Miller Falcons.
Trimble 37, Waterford 0
Trimble;7;15;8;7—;37
Waterford;0;0;0;0;—;0
T — Conner Wright, 11-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 6:40, 1st
T — Cameron Kittle, 15-yard run (Blake Guffey pass from Cameron Kittle), 11:22, 2nd
T — Conner Wright, 5-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), :22, 2nd
T — Conner Wright, 9-yard run (Conner Wright run), 6:19, 3rd
T — Conner Wright, 6-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 8:38, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;T;W
Plays from scrimmage:53;25
First downs;19;5
Rushing yards;40-256;13-43
Passing yards;168;50
Total yards;424;93
Passing;8-13-0;5-12-2
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;1-0
Penalties (no-yds);11-105;4-40
Punts (no-avg);0-0;4-27.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Trimble — Conner Wright 20-121 4 TDs, Cameron Kittle 11-106 TD, Bryce Downs 3-12, Sawyer Koons 2-10, Todd Fouts 4-7; Waterford — Holden Dailey 5-15; Joe Pantelidis 4-17; Jimmy Hitt 1-8; Zane Heiss 2-2; Bailey McGraw 1-1
PASSING
Trimble — Cameron Kittle 8-13-0-168; Waterford — Zane Heiss 5-11-2-50, Grant McCutcheon 0-1-0
RECEIVING
Trimble — Blake Guffey 2-38, Conner Wright 2-33, Tabor Lackey 1-31, Austin Wisor 1-23, Bryce Downs 1-22, Sawyer Koons 1-21
