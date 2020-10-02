MERCERVILLE — Another complete victory led to another championship for the Trimble Tomcats.
Trimble cruised to a 66-0 win at South Gallia on Friday to finish its regular season with a perfect 6-0 record.
The Tomcats also won all five of their Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division games, and are the outright league champions for the third season in a row.
Trimble outscored its TVC-Hocking opposition 188-7, posting shutouts the last four games.
South Gallia only had five yards of offense at halftime, falling behind 54-0.
The Rebels are 0-6 overall, and 0-5 in league play.
Trimble finished with 385 yards of total offense, with South Gallia eventually gaining 91 yards offensively.
The Tomcats had 298 yards rushing, and 87 passing.
Tabor Lackey completed 3 of his 4 pass attempts for those 87 yards, throwing three touchdowns against no interceptions.
Bryce Downs had 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns on three carries, while Ronald Maffin gained 112 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Todd Fouts gained 62 yards on four carries.
Tucker Dixon (48 yards), Austin Wisor (33 yards) and Blake Guffey (six yards) each caught a touchdown pass from Lackey.
Trimble led 34-0 after one quarter. Downs started the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run, then Lackey had his touchdown pass to Wisor for a 13-0 lead.
It was 20-0 after Lackey's 48-yard scoring pass to Tucker Dixon, and 27-0 after Fouts scored on a 7-yard run.
The final touchdown of the first quarter came from Guffey, on his six-yard catch from Lackey.
Downs' second touchdown run, from 38-yards out, gave Trimble a 41-0 lead and it was 48-0 after Guffey's 8-yard run.
Maffin's first touchdown was a 5-yard run and gave Trimble the 54-0 halftime lead.
Will Freeborn returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter for a 60-0 advantage, and Maffin's 16-yard run with 11:34 to play capped the scoring for Trimble at 66-0.
The Tomcats have won 21 regular season games in a row, and 26 consecutive TVC-Hocking contests.
