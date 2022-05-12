GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats are on a roll as the postseason arrives.
Trimble roared past Federal Hocking, 13-3, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game on Wednesday.
The Tomcats improved to 11-10 overall, winning for the sixth time in seven games.
Trimble swept the season series with Federal Hocking after scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Lancers did tack on three runs in the third, but the Tomcats answered with three more in the third, and a fifth-inning run ended the game.
Trimble had nine hits in the win. Tabor Lackey was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs, hitting a double.
Austin Wisor was 2 for 2 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.
Chayse Henry, who hit three home runs in the first meeting with Federal Hocking, was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, a run and a walk.
Blake Guffey had a single, walk, run and two RBIs. Cole Wright had a single, run and RBI, while Max Frank had a single and two runs. Brandon Burdette hit a single.
Bryce Downs drew a walk, scoring three runs. Will Sharp also scored a run and drove in a run.
Wright started and pitched four innings for Trimble, allowing three unearned runs on seven hits. Wisor pitched the final inning.
Glen Wilkes took the loss for Federal Hocking, pitching two innings. Drew Airhart worked the final two innings.
Wilkes was 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles. Billy Ward, Mason Jackson, Ethan McCune and Brady Bond each hit singles.
The Tomcats conclude TVC-Hocking play at 8-4.
Trimble also swept a doubleheader against South Gallia last Saturday.
Trimble won the first game, 13-3, and the second game 16-1.
The Tomcats had 12 hits in the first game. Lackey hit a double, doing 3 for 3 with three runs, two RBIs and a walk.
Burdette was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Wisor, Guffey, Frank, Sharp, Trent Pettit and Matthew Moyer each hit singles.
Downs got the pitching win with three innings of work on the mound. He struck out six and worked around seven walks.
Wisor pitched the final inning, striking out two.
Trimble scored 12 runs in the top of the first of the second game.
Burdette and Henry each hit doubles, with Henry driving in three runs. Guffey was 2 for 2 with a run, RBI and walk.
The Tomcats took advantage of 11 walks.
Henry was the winning pitcher in a game that only went three innings. He pitched all three innings, striking out five and walking two.
Trimble, a No. 10 seed in the tournament, hosts No. 23 Miller on Saturday at 12 p.m. in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
The winner advances to play at No. 7 South Webster.
Trimble beat Miller 15-1 on May 3.
