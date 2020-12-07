WATERFORD — The Trimble Tomcats had four individual champions, starting their wrestling season with a second-place overall finish on Saturday.
Trimble was one of eight schools that competed in the Waterford Invitational. The host Wildcats took first place with a team score of 249.
Trimble was second at 198, edging third-place Caldwell (190).
Todd Fouts (138 pounds), Tray Christy (145), Tabor Lackey and Hunter Everett (220) won their weight classes for the Tomcats.
Brayden Markin, a freshman, was second place at 138 pounds for Trimble, while Chase Wooten finished fourth at 152 pounds.
Fouts began his season with a 5-0 record to win his 138-pound weight class. He pinned Waterford's Dustin Doak in 1:35 in the final.
Christy was 4-0 to work his way through the 145-pound bracket. He pinned Waterford's Coen Wagner in 4:30 in the championship round.
Lackey was 5-0 as he won his way to the top of the 170-pound bracket. He earned a 7-2 decision against Waterford's Haden Offenberger in the final.
Everett won an opening round match before receiving a pair of byes. He would pin Waterford's Ethan Root in 1:22 to win.
Wooten went 2-2 on the day for his fourth-place finish at 152 pounds.
Trimble also received wins from Tyler Jordan, Will Sharp and Kaylee Toner during the competition.
Hungtingon Ross (fourth, 187 points), Reedsville Eastern (fifth, 110 points), Marietta (sixth, 102 points), Fort Frye (seventh, 95 points) and Meigs (eighth, 47 points) rounded out the team scoring.
Eastern's Brady Smith (132 pounds) and Steven Fitzgerald (285 pounds) were individual champions.
