GLOUSTER — In his sixth season as the head coach of the Trimble girls' basketball team, Joe Richards knows that wins over Belpre go a long way toward finishing high in the league standings.
With that in mind, the Tomcats took a big step on Wednesday towards potentially winning another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title.
Trimble defeated Belpre 63-41 inside William White Gymnasium, improving to 9-0 in the TVC-Hocking and defeating the Golden Eagles for the second time this season.
"They're normally in the mix," Richards said of the Golden Eagles. "They kind of took us to the woodshed our first couple years. We had some battles that first year (2015-16 season) with Nikki Kish."
It's the second year in a row the Tomcats have swept the Golden Eagles. Overall, Trimble is 5-2 against Belpre in the last three years behind their powerful junior class.
"It always seems like when we get together, we have something on the line and it's a pretty good battle," Richards added.
The Tomcats (11-3 overall) shot their way past the Golden Eagles (7-8, 4-4 TVC-Hocking) on Wednesday.
Led by Briana Orsborne, Trimble sank nine 3-point shots against Belpre, including a 7 of 12 effort in the first half.
That hot touch never allowed Belpre to entertain any thoughts of an upset.
"We kind of figured that they were going to zone us, to kind of take away Jayne (Six) in the post," Richards said. "Briana just got a couple easy skip passes to her and she got hot on Saturday (against Notre Dame) and she continued it right into today."
Orsborne made four 3-pointers in that Saturday contest against Notre Dame.
She followed that up by making her first five 3-point tries against Belpre — three in the first quarter and two more in the second quarter.
Orsborne finished with a game-high 20 points, adding seven rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocked shots.
"She obviously carried us in the first quarter, hitting three of them, but seven 3s in the first half, that carried us," Richards said. "That's going to open up everything else."
Orsborne opened the scoring by splashing a 3-pointer. Her second gave Trimble an 8-3 lead, and her third — on a pass from Laikyn Imler — put Belpre in a 14-6 hole and caused Golden Eagle coach Chris Murray to use a timeout.
Orsborne's fourth 3-pointer opened the second quarter for a 20-10 Trimble edge. Riley Campbell also assisted on Orsborne's fifth and final 3, putting the Tomcats ahead 23-15 with 5:34 to play in the first half.
Trimble closed the first half by scoring eight consecutive points, starting with Emily Young's corner 3-pointer.
The halftime lead was 35-18 after Imler set up Sophia Ives for a foul line jumper, and Belpre never got closer than 15 points in the second half.
Campbell's 3-pointer pushed the Tomcats' lead to 40-22. Trimble eventually opened up a 24-point lead in the third quarter — 50-26 — after Jayne Six's field goal.
"That's always a point of emphasis is that first three or four minutes (of the second half)," Richards said. "Looks like every person who played in the third scored. Even Riley, our defensive stopper, got in there and hit a 3 in the third. Definitely big to carry that momentum and carry that into the rest of the game."
Six and Imler each hit double figures with 12 points. Six added seven rebounds and two blocks, while Imler had eight rebounds and four assists. Young scored eight points.
The Tomcats shot 47.1 percent (24 of 51) from the field, only committing 11 turnovers.
Belpre was led by Halee Williams (15 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, one block), Kaitlen Bush (15 points) and Curstin Giffin (11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one block). The trio scored all of the Golden Eagles' points and shot all but six of their 47 field goal attempts.
The Tomcats return to the court on Saturday with a 3 p.m. JV start at Nelsonville-York.
Trimble is three wins away from winning a second straight outright TVC-Hocking title. Wednesday's win over Belpre helped the Tomcats right their ship after losing two of their previous three games to state-ranked teams Berne Union and Notre Dame.
Trimble has been close in all three of its losses. Richards hopes the Tomcats learn from those results when the Division IV tournament rolls around next month.
"We were right there with Berne Union," Richards said. "Notre Dame, after watching that on film, I don't think we played our best, especially on defense. That's stuff that we have to fix if we want to go where we want to get at the end of the year in the tournament. We have to fix those things. And I'm not taking anything away from Berne union, or Notre Dame or Alexander. Those are three very good teams that we lost to, but we want to beat them. We want to be on the other side of the score and I think we're good enough to do that. Hopefully the girls can realize that or will realize that down the road come tournament time, because we might see two of them again."
Trimble 63, Belpre 41
Belpre;10;8;10;13;—;41
Trimble;17;18;17;11;—;63
BELPRE 41 (7-8, 4-4 TVC-Hocking)
Jaylynn Wright 0 0-0 0, Halee Williams 5 5-6 15, Kaitlen Bush 6 0-0 15, Alyssa Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Curstin Giffin 5 0-0 11, Khyleigh Scott 0 0-0 0, Maddie Garber 0 0-0 0, Allie Jaraucaro 0 0-0 0, Kelsi VanFossen 0 0-0 0, Katie Woodford 0 0-0 0, Amber Amick 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 5-6 41; 3-point field goals: 4 (Bush 3, Giffin 1)
TRIMBLE 63 (11-3, 9-0 TVC-Hocking)
Laikyn Imler 4 2-2 12, Riley Campbell 1 0-0 3, Briana Orsborne 7 1-4 20, Emily Young 3 1-2 8, Jayne Six 5 2-2 12, Emma Beha 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ives 1 0-0 2, Emily Calentine 2 0-0 4, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0-0 0, Adelynn Stevens 0 0-0 0, Madaline Yuska 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 6-10 63; 3-point field goals: 9 (Orsborne 5, Imler 2, Campbell, Young 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Belpre 16-47 (.340), 3-point field goals 4-23 (.174); Trimble 24-51 (.471), 3-point field goals 9-17 (.529); Free throws — Belpre 5-6 (.833), Trimble 6-10 (.600); Rebounds — Belpre 27 (Giffin 9), Trimble 35 (Imler 8); Assists — Belpre 9 (Giffin 5), Trimble 14 (Imler 4); Blocks — Belpre 2, Trimble 5 (Six, Orsborne 2 apiece); Turnovers — Belpre 13, Trimble 11; Steals — Belpre 6 (Williams 3), Trimble 8 (Orsborne 6); Team fouls — Belpre 9, Trimble 6; JV game — Trimble 35, Belpre 18.
