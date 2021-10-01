MERCERVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats woke up on Thursday uncertain if they would be able to play a football game the following day.
Trimble was originally scheduled to host the Eastern Eagles, but they were forced to cancel after quarantining and contact tracing prevented them from playing.
The South Gallia Rebels ended up with a last-minute opening after Manchester was unable to play.
So instead of meeting in week 10 in Glouster, the two Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division schools decided to lock helmets on Friday in Gallia County instead.
Trimble won the league game, leaving Mercerville with a 40-0 victory over the Rebels.
Trimble improves to 4-2 with the win, ending a brief two-game losing streak. The Tomcats are also 2-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
South Gallia falls to 0-5 overall, and 0-3 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble led 14-0 after one quarter, then outscored the Rebels 26-0 in the second quarter.
Bryce Downs led the way for the Tomcats in this victory. The senior carried the ball nine times, gaining 162 yards with two touchdowns. He averaged 18.0 yards per carry.
Tabor Lackey added 58 yards and a touchdown on two carries, while Austin Wisor had 22 yards on one rush.
Lackey completed 8 of 14 passes for 76 cards and three touchdowns. Blake Guffey caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown, while Will Freeborn had two catches for 26 yards and a score.
The Tomcats gained 318 yards of total offense, compared to 48 for the Rebels.
Trimble led 7-0 with 9:49 left in the opening quarter after Lackey's 40-yard touchdown run.
The lead was 14-0 after Downs scored from 33 yards out with 4:35 left in the opening quarter.
The Tomcats pushed the advantage to 21-0 in the second quarter after Lackey found Guffey open for a 15-yard touchdown. It was 27-0 with 10:00 left in the first half after Lackey's 2-yard touchdown toss to Wisor.
Trimble went ahead 33-0 after Lackey's third touchdown pass, a 6-yard strike to Freeborn.
The Tomcats wrapped up the scoring when Downs rumbled for a 50-yard touchdown run, and a 40-0 lead, with 4:25 left in the first half.
Trimble is scheduled to play at Belpre on Friday before hosting Southern on Oct. 15.
The Tomcats will search for a new opponent for week 10 after South Gallia was moved up in the schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.