NEW LEXINGTON — A pair of Trimble wrestlers earned their 100th career victories over the past week.
Hunter Everett and Tabor Lackey each reached the milestone. Everett, a senior, picked up his 100th career win last Wednesday during a home meet. Lackey, a junior, turned the trick during Saturday’s Jimmy Wood Invitational at New Lexington High School.
Everett and Lackey each finished second during Saturday’s competition to add to their career totals.
Everett was runner-up at 220 pounds, while Lackey was second at 170 pounds. Each went 4-1 on the day.
Everett fell to St. Clairsville’s Reese Skaggs in the championship via pin 5:16 into the match.
Lackey’s championship match came against Little Miami’s Alex Hobbs, and was a 15-3 major decision.
Trimble’s Todd Fouts, also a career 100-win wrestler, finished third at 132 pounds. He won his final match at New Lexington against River View’s Austin Philabaum.
Trimble finished 10th out of 22 teams with 115 points. Junior Tray Christy was fourth at 138 pounds, losing the third-place match to Licking Valley’s Conner Roback 3:18 in via a pin.
Alexander finished 12th with 104 points and had two individual champions in Jack Hillyer and Drew Harris.
Hillyer and Harris both went 5-0 during the tournament. Hillyer won at 182 pounds when he earned a close 5-3 decision against Lancaster’s Cole Dickerson.
Harris won at 285 pounds with a thrilling 3-1 sudden victory in the finals against Maysville’s Gauge Samson.
Alexander’s Jackson Ross also scored points for the Spartans with a sixth-place finish at 126 pounds. Tanner Allen was seventh at 106 pounds.
Nelsonville-York was tied for 20th with seven team points, as Karl Warren finished eighth in the 182-pound weight class.
