STEWART — A three-year starter for the Trimble Tomcats, Tyler Weber is an unsung hero according to coach Howie Caldwell.
"He plays great defense," Caldwell said. "He busts it night after night after night. People don't realize what all he does for us. Man, he plays hard. He plays very hard."
Thanks to Weber, the Tomcats' perfect season and outright league title hopes are intact.
Weber hit the go-ahead shot over two defenders with 8.1 seconds left, leading Trimble to a heart-pounding 51-50 win over the Federal Hocking Lancers inside a packed McInturf Gymnasium on Friday.
Trimble is 18-0 overall and clinches at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title with an 11-0 mark.
"Kids are winners," Caldwell said. "They really are. We did a lot of positive things."
It was the first loss since Dec. 18 for Federal Hocking (16-4 overall), ending a 12-game winning streak. The Lancers fell to 10-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
It was the first meeting between the two county rivals, with the second scheduled for Tuesday in Glouster.
"Unfortunately it didn't go our way, but a hell of a ball game to be a part of," Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said.
Federal Hocking was trying to dethrone the Tomcats, the defending TVC-Hocking champions, and led most of the final quarter.
Tyler Rogers took a charge against Trimble's senior standout Blake Guffey with 1:43 remaining and the Lancers leading 46-44.
Federal Hocking's Lane Smith made two free throws with 1:28 left, putting Trimble in a 48-44 hole.
It was the first time all season that Trimble faced a fourth-quarter deficit.
"We haven't really played a team that was up to our level," Weber said. "It about got to us today."
With the game on the line, Guffey lifted the Tomcats back in the lead.
He grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer, scoring on the put back and making the free throw for a three-point play. Trimble's deficit was 48-47, 1:10 remaining.
The Lancers were trying to run clock on the next possession, but Guffey came up with a steal, starting a fastbreak.
Guffey hit Bryce Downs at the basket, his shot putting Trimble ahead 49-48 with 52 seconds to play.
Federal Hocking didn't blink, getting the ball in senior guard Andre Crockwell's hands.
Crockwell made a tough jumper in the paint with 34 seconds left, and the Lancers were back on top 50-49.
Trimble brought the ball up, and called a timeout with 17.8 seconds left.
Caldwell said Trimble was looking to get a play that would take advantage of the defensive focus the Lancers would likely give Guffey.
Austin Wisor passed to Weber on the left wing to get the play started, and he used a screen from Guffey to get downhill toward the basket.
"I knew we were only down one," Weber said. "When I see my guy jump on Blake and I saw an open lane, I thought, might as well take it."
Weber drove to the rim and got a shot up over Smith and Tyler Rogers, the Lancers' tallest players.
The shot hit high off the glass, and down into the basket to give Trimble the one-point lead.
"I knew I wasn't going to be able to lay it in there," Weber said. "I pretty much threw a little floater up there, hoping I'd hit it off the backboard right."
Weber had 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting with eight rebounds and six assists.
The Lancers got a timeout with 8.1 seconds left, and had to bring the ball up the court.
"The biggest thing I was concerned with was what kind of pressure are they going to put on us in a full-court set," Thompson said. "Trying to draw up some sort of press breaker where we could get it in stride going down the floor."
The Lancers got the ball to Crockwell, who pushed the ball up the court against Weber.
Crockwell got just inside the 3-point line near the top of the key, putting up a contested shot.
It came up short at the buzzer, the Tomcats erupting in celebration after their 27th consecutive TVC-Hocking victory.
"These kids have won all their entire life and they really don't know how to lose," Caldwell said. "It was a gutsy win. We were down four at that particular time and we still found a way to win it. I don't think it was characteristic of the way we usually play, which is a credit to Federal Hocking. We'll take it."
Guffey powered the Tomcats with an MVP performance. He had 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting with 12 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist.
Guffey scored eight points in the final quarter.
"He puts himself in good position," Thompson said. "He rebounds. He shoots. Can't take nothing away form him. He earns what he gets. He's the league MVP for a reason."
The Tomcats raced out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter, with Wisor hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
The Lancers rallied back to start the second quarter, with Crockwell scoring eight points in a row for a 17-16 lead.
Crockwell, who joined the Lancers in the second half of the season, had 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting.
"His ball control and court vision is huge for us," Thompson said. "He sees the floor as well as anyone I've ever coached or been a part of to watch in this area. He's definitely made us a better team."
The Lancers led 30-27 at halftime, but defense took over in the second half as neither team was able to put a run together.
"We knew we had to step our defense up a lot because they have 3-point shooters and they have size," Weber said. "We couldn't help as much as we would with Crockwell. We kept them in front for the most part."
Trimble led 39-37 going to the fourth quarter after Weber scored on a putback to beat the buzzer.
Guffey's steal led to his fastbreak basket to force a 44-44 tie with 3:46 left, but Caden Chapman's jumper put Federal Hocking back ahead 46-44 to set up the furious finish.
Rogers had 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Lancers.
"I thought the Rogers kid played outstanding," Caldwell said.
Smith also had nine points and 10 rebounds for Federal Hocking, which stood toe to toe with the undefeated Tomcats.
"I feel like our kids earned respect tonight because nobody has given us any all year," Thompson said. "I feel like we earned the respect by battling this team, hell of a ball team. Obviously, highly ranked in the state. Fun ball game."
Wisor also had nine points for Trimble, with Downs adding five points.
The good thing for area fans is that Friday's instant classic was just the first part, with a second game coming in Trimble. The Tomcats and Lancers could also meet in a potential district final.
McInturf Gymnasium was rocking, just like it was two years ago when Federal Hocking knocked off Trimble in another thriller. This time, the Tomcats left Stewart with the victory.
"The atmosphere was tremendous," Caldwell said. "That's what high school basketball is all about."
Trimble 51, Federal Hocking 50
Trimble;16;11;12;12;—;51
Federal Hocking;9;21;7;13;—;50
TRIMBLE 51 (18-0, 11-0 TVC-Hocking)
Tucker Dixon 0 1-2 1, Blake Guffey 9 6-8 25, Tyler Weber 5 0-0 11, Austin Wisor 3 0-0 9, Bryce Downs 2 1-5 5, William Freeborn 0 0-0 0, Clarence Jones 0 0-0 0, Cole Wright 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 8-15 51; 3-point field goals: 5 (Wisor 3, Weber, Guffey 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 50 (16-4, 10-1 TVC-Hocking)
Lane Smith 3 2-7 9, Gaige McVey 0 0-0 0, Ethan McCune 0 0-0 0, Andre Crockwell 7 3-4 20, Tyler Rogers 4 2-2 11, Tariq Cottrill 1 0-0 2, Caden Chapman 1 0-0 2, Andrew Airhart 2 1-2 6; TOTALS 18 8-15 50; 3-point field goals: 6 (Crockwell 3, Smith, Rogers, Airhart 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Trimble 19-44 (.432), 3-point field goals 5-16 (.313), Federal Hocking 18-46 (.391), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Free throws — Trimble 8-15 (.533), Federal Hocking 8-15 (.533); Rebounds — Trimble 29 (Guffey 12), Federal Hocking 30 (Smith 10); Assists — Trimble 11 (Weber 6), Federal Hocking 6 (Airhart 2); Blocks — Trimble 2 (Guffey 2), Federal Hocking 3 (Rogers 2); Turnovers — Trimble 10, Federal Hocking 11; Steals — Trimble 7 (Guffey 4), Federal Hocking 6 (Smith, Rogers, Airhart 2 apiece); Team fouls — Trimble 15; Federal Hocking 13; JV game — Trimble 48, Federal Hocking 31.
