GLOUSTER — The Trimble girls' basketball team will have nothing but big games coming up the rest of the season.
If Saturday is any indication, the Tomcats are ready for the challenge.
Trimble rolled to a 77-36 non-league victory over Unioto on Saturday inside William White Gymnasium.
Trimble improves to 16-3 on the season after the 41-point win over the Division II Tanks from the Scioto Valley Conference.
Unioto falls to 8-12.
Trimble placed four players in double figures, with nine players scoring.
Jayne Six led the way with 23 points. The junior center made 10 2-point field goals, and all three of her free throw attempts. She had 10 points in the first half, then added nine more in the third quarter.
Briana Orsborne followed with 16 points for the Tomcats. She made six 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and one of her two free throw attempts. Orsborne scored eight of her points in the third quarter.
Emily Young tallied 14 points in the win, making four 2-pointers and two 3-pointers. She had nine of her points by halftime.
Laikyn Imler was the Tomcats' fourth starter in double figures with 11 points. She scored nine points in the second quarter. Overall, Imler made three 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of her free throw attempts.
Sophia Ives added four points for Trimble, while Adelynn Stevens scored three points. Emily Calentine, Riley Campbell and Madeline Yuska each scored two points.
Trimble led 14-10 after one quarter, then blew the game open by winning the second quarter 26-5 for a 40-15 halftime advantage. The Tomcats added 19 more points in the third quarter to lead 59-26.
Amanis Betts led Unioto with nine points, while Avery Miller scored seven points.
The Tomcats' final regular season game is Wednesday, a makeup game at Waterford.
The Wildcats are 10-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, while the Tomcats are 11-0.
Trimble has already clinched at least a share of the league title, but will win it outright with a victory. Waterford will try to win a piece of the title.
After that game, the Tomcats turn their focus to the Division IV postseason tournament. Trimble, a No. 3 seed, hosts either No. 14 St. Joesph or No. 19 Southern in a sectional final on Saturday at 7 p.m.
