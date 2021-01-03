PIKETON — Chris Chandler put on a shooting clinic, and it resulted in Trimble suffering its first setback of the season.
Chandler poured in a game-high 32 points, leading Piketon to a 76-49 win over the Trimble Tomcats on Wednesday.
Trimble falls to 5-1 after the non-league defeat.
Chandler was simply on fire, making 7 of 13 shots from 3-point range. Overall, he was 11 of 19 from the floor, also making all three of his free throw attempts. He added nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
Trimble fell behind 25-14 after one quarter, and 43-28 by halftime. The scored was 53-38 going to the fourth, with Piketon winning the final frame 23-11 to extend the margin of victory.
Austin Wisor led Trimble with 20 points, making three 3-point shots, to go with three assists. Blake Guffey added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Tyler Weber finished with nine points, two assists and two steals, while Clarence Jones had six points and three rebounds. Tyler Dixon and Bryce Downs each scored two points, as Downs added six rebounds and Dixon two assists.
Brody Fuller added 19 points and six assists for Piketon. Tra Swayne had eight points and seven assists.
Trimble returns home on Tuesday against the Belpre Golden Eagles.
